Chainflip has acknowledged that a total of about $12 million (roughly Rs. 111.5 crore) worth of Bitcoin, Ether, and stablecoins were stolen from its cross-chain vaults on November 21, and has given the hacker a 10 percent bounty for returning the rest of the funds. According to Chainflip Labs' public statement addressed to the hacker, there were losses amounting to 122.86137042 BTC, 520.2243399 ETH, 3,249,631.41 USDC, and 758,141.33 USDT. The revised estimate now includes Bitcoin stolen from the protocol and is significantly larger than the initial estimate of $4.86 million (roughly Rs. 45.5 crore) from the Ethereum vault.

Chainflip Says Investigation Identified How the Attacker Gained Access

The company has also classified the hack as a white-hat incident if the attacker returns 90 percent of the assets by 18:38 UTC on November 23. “Keep 10 percent as a bounty and return 90 percent,” the company told the attacker. The repayment guidelines state that 110.57523337 BTC and 2,618.1 ETH should be repaid through two specified wallet addresses. Despite the fact that the stolen cryptocurrency included USDC and USDT, the return guidelines call for repayment in Bitcoin and Ether rather than stablecoin repayments.

If both payments reach the company before the deadline, then Chainflip said it would not have any more queries about the matter and would consider the transaction a white-hat recovery. The company also added that it would withdraw its reports and complaints filed with law enforcement agencies.

The company allowed the attacker to reach out through an on-chain message sent to one of the repayment addresses. Chainflip noted that its investigations revealed that the attack was prepared through Tornado Cash funding on November 11, followed by a FLIP token acquisition and the creation of a validator account on November 20.

The exchange was able to find a server connected to the attack and claimed that they were able to acquire data regarding the validator and web services involved. “We have identified the mechanism of key exposure,” Chainflip stated. They added that they have taken certain steps that will stop the same approach from being exploited in the future.

It utilises the validators to coordinate the signing of transactions that are authorised from its cryptocurrency vaults. The system enables users to trade their native assets between various blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum without transferring funds through centralised exchanges.

CoinGecko data showed that the FLIP coin owned by Chainflip has been subject to heavy selling after the incident, with the token dropping by around 43 percent on November 22. According to data from the CoinGecko marketplace, FLIP later traded at around $0.33 (roughly Rs. 30), having dropped to about $0.23 (roughly Rs. 21) within the previous 24 hours. The circulating supply was around 86 million coins, resulting in a market cap of roughly $28 million (roughly Rs. 260 crore).

On September 12, an attacker was able to exploit transaction memo processing to extract rewards multiple times on the same transactions. This led to six fraudulent withdrawals amounting to 736,442.17 USDT. Chainflip paused its services pending the investigation and update in order to stop any further payout due to the bug. The company's plan for recovery was on September 15 and involved upgrades to the network as well as changes to liquidity Provider balances.