Google has revealed what Indians have been searching for when planning their holidays in 2026. Google Trends data shows that people in India are searching more for wellness retreats, hiking trails, music festivals and lesser-known destinations. The data also records a rise in searches for short getaways, solo trips and travel communities. The company also seems to have seen a sharp rise in searches for AI-powered travel planning over the past year, as more people turn to these tools to research and organise their trips.

Google Trends Shows Rising Interest in Wellness Travel, One-Day Trips in India

Google has found growing interest in outdoor activities and live events among people planning trips in India, the company said in a blog post. Searches for "hiking trails near me" and "music festival travel" have emerged as breakout queries. Interest in lesser-known destinations has also picked up, with searches for "hidden gems india" rising by 400 percent, according to Google Trends data.

According to Google Trends data, searches related to wellness travel have increased significantly in India. Queries for "wellness travel india" have risen by 1,600 percent, while searches for "fitness trip" have grown by 950 percent. Google also recorded a 150 percent increase in searches for "silent retreat", with "what is slow travel" emerging as a breakout query.

The data shows continued interest in shorter holidays, Google noted. While "weekend getaways near me" and "long weekend travel" remain popular searches, queries for "1 day trip near me" have increased by 130 percent over the past year. Maharashtra recorded the highest search interest for this query among Indian states.

Google Trends data also points to interest in more specific accommodation options. Searches for "best pet friendly hotels", "affordable homestay" and "family friendly destinations" have gained traction.

Data collected by the Mountain View-based tech giant suggests that solo travel-related searches have also emerged as breakout queries in India. These include "solo travel guide", "best places to travel solo" and "solo travel cost india". Google also recorded a 400 percent increase in searches for "travel community".

Google also reported a 600 percent increase in searches for "AI for Travel" over the past year, suggesting growing interest in using AI to plan trips.