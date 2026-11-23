Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to launch early next year. Unlike this year, the upcoming lineup might include four models, namely the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Ultra. Details regarding the series have been surfacing online for a while. Now, the RAM and storage configurations of the four models have surfaced online. While the standard and plus models might feature LPDDR5x RAM, select higher-end Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models will reportedly be equipped with faster RAM. Moreover, the Pro and Ultra models could be offered in similar storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series RAM and Storage Configurations (Expected)

In a post on Meeco, a South Korean community forum, tipster Vampire King has shared the RAM and storage configurations of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series. The standard Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will reportedly be launched in 256GB and 512GB UFS4.1 onboard storage options. Moreover, the handsets could feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. Interestingly, it appears that the South Korean tech giant will reserve the faster RAM and storage options for the higher-end variants.

For reference, the leaker claims that the 16GB + 1TB model of the Galaxy S27 Pro will be the only variant to get LPDDR6 RAM and UFS5.0 onboard storage. Similarly, the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations of the Galaxy S27 Ultra are said to feature the same faster LPDDR6 RAM and UFS5.0 storage. However, since the tech giant has yet to confirm these details, one must read this with a pinch of salt.

However, this is not the first time that the details of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series have surfaced online. The Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Extreme for Galaxy chipset. The Pro model might feature the same SoC in select global markets, while featuring Samsung's Exynos 2700 chipset in other. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will reportedly also get the Exynos 2700 SoC.

Further, all the models of the Samsung Galaxy S27 series are said to feature a triple rear camera unit. However, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could get a redesigned horizontal camera island. The phone is said to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, too.