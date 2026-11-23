Solana has launched solana.ai, which is a separate platform designed to provide tools for autonomous AI agents to trade digital assets, manage wallets, pay, and use computing power through the blockchain. According to the website, the service allows programmers access to technologies that enable them to develop AI programs capable of making financial transactions and purchasing online services without human consent. Solana Foundation aims to brand Solana as an execution layer for AI bots, with products ranging from payments to trading, confidential computing, and decentralised infrastructure.

New Platform Showcases Autonomous Trading and USDC-Powered Online Payments

Over 120 teams are already working on AI products within the Solana ecosystem, the Foundation said in its presentation at the Breakpoint 2026 conference. This new platform provides access to the Solana AI Toolkit, which consists of the open-source Solana Agent Kit, Model Context Protocol server, agent registry, and other materials needed for the integration of AI apps with blockchain platforms. This way, developers can build agents able to exchange tokens, perform swaps, manage NFTs, and use decentralised finance protocols.

One of those applications demonstrated on the website is Milo, an agent that performs autonomous trading round the clock. The system provides an example of how such software could analyse market conditions and make transactions with the help of a linked wallet. Pay.sh is another product from this company. It enables AI agents to buy services online with USDC without setting up accounts or subscribing to APIs.

According to Solana, transactions on its blockchain will take about 200 milliseconds and thus enable software agents to be paid for each request. The Foundation had already listed AI inference and stablecoin transactions as two out of 11 startup opportunities that were announced on November 9.

The Foundation announced in September that during the testing with 100,000 wallets, it achieved a rate of over 1 million payment updates per second. This benchmark had the potential to perform more than 80 billion transactions in a day, with a processing cost estimate of $0.0078 per million transactions. However, the above throughput was for payment authorisations only, and not for blockchain settlements.