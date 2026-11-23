TRIGGR marked its foray into India's gaming peripherals market with the launch of its first gaming controller called the Striker Wireless Gaming Controller. According to the company, it offers tri-mode connectivity and support for multiple platforms, including PC, PS4, Android, iOS and Steam. The controller features Hall Effect joysticks, custom macro keys and a Turbo Mode. The TRIGGR Striker Wireless Gaming Controller is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

TRIGGR Striker Wireless Gaming Controller Price in India

The TRIGGR Striker Wireless Gaming Controller is priced at Rs. 1,599 in India and is available on Flipkart. Alongside the e-commerce platform, TRIGGR's wider product portfolio is offered through Amazon, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes.

The controller comes in a single black colourway with orange and white accents.

TRIGGR Striker Wireless Gaming Controller Features, Specifications

According to TRIGGR, the Striker Wireless Gaming Controller supports three connectivity options: a 2.4GHz wireless receiver, Bluetooth and a wired connection. It is compatible with PCs, PlayStation 4 consoles, Android and iOS devices, and Steam.

Commenting on the launch, Agam Bhatnagar, Co-Founder of TRIGGR, said that the Striker marks the brand's first step into gaming peripherals. He added that the controller is designed for players who want precision and control across different gaming setups.

For controls, the Striker features Hall Effect joysticks with 360-degree precision, which are claimed to minimise stick drift. TRIGGR also claims a 1,000Hz polling rate for faster input response. Other features include custom macro keys and a Turbo Mode.

The Striker Wireless Gaming Controller is equipped with illuminated 3D ABXY buttons and adjustable LED lighting. It also features what the company calls a Cyber Signature Pattern, which is part of its design approach. The controller is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and supports Type-C fast charging.