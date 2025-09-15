US President Donald Trump has filed an appeal in the case concerning Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, escalating a legal dispute that comes just days before the central bank is expected to cut interest rates. The appeal challenges a district court's September 9 injunction blocking Trump's earlier attempt to remove Cook, arguing the president has the authority to dismiss a Fed governor “for cause”. The administration also maintains that such removal decisions should not be subject to judicial review.

Fed Independence Under Scrutiny as US President Pushes to Remove Lisa Cook

The administration's case completely rests upon the allegations that Cook misinterpreted information in her loan documents and engaged in “deceitful and potentially criminal conduct” in mortgage agreements. To counter this, Cook has argued that the decision would mean a violation of her process rights and a misuse of presidential powers. She further argues that the administration's claims are misinterpreted, as the Atlanta property is listed as a second home rather than her primary residence in the 2021 loan summary.

🚨 President Donald J. Trump relieves Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook of her position pic.twitter.com/tJV8m4mlHW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2025

The timing of the appeal coincides with a closely watched Federal Reserve policy meeting, where markets expect the first rate cut since December 2024, likely by 25 basis points, with a smaller chance of a 50 basis point move. The Fed's independence will be a matter of concern as it makes decisions that affect both traditional and digital markets.

For crypto markets, the case adds an extra layer of uncertainty at a pivotal point. Federal Reserve policies act as a major factor in the price volatility of Bitcoin and other digital assets, as interest rate cuts are generally observed as supportive for risk assets. If the Fed proceeds with easing, it could inject liquidity into markets, boosting demand for cryptocurrencies.

Questions surrounding the Fed's future and the political influence on it may weigh on investor sentiment. For the crypto sector, which is already highly sensitive to shifts in monetary policy and macroeconomic confidence, the Cook dispute may result in intensified price swings in the coming few weeks.

