Bitcoin Crosses $114,000 as US PPI Report Lifts Rate Cut Hopes

Softer US inflation and steady ETF inflows keep Bitcoin above $114,000, while Ethereum rebounds at $4,400.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 13:07 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin trades over $114,000 (Rs. 1 crore) as macro optimism builds.

Highlights
  • Softer US PPI data boosts rate cut hopes to 82 percent
  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs record nearly $1 billion in inflows this week
  • Altcoins show muted action as traders await macro cues
Bitcoin rebounded and gained momentum on Thursday, and the digital asset was trading at $114,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore), while Ethereum also surged to $4,400 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh), according to data from CoinMarketCap. Softer-than-expected US producer price index (PPI) figures at 2.6 percent boosted hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut. Institutional inflows have also provided a crucial boost, with Spot Bitcoin ETFs recording nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,824 crore) in net inflows this week. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin stands at Rs. 99.8 lakh, while Ethereum hovers at Rs. 3.8 lakh. 

Altcoin Prices Remain Stable as Traders Eye Rate Cuts

On Thursday, Solana (SOL) was trading at $223 (roughly Rs. 19,600), while Dogecoin (DOGE) was priced at $0.25 (roughly Rs. 22), XRP at $3 (roughly Rs. 264), and Binance Coin (BNB) at $897 (roughly Rs. 79,100). Most of these altcoins were stable, with traders awaiting more clarity from macro data. 

Highlighting the shift in sentiment, Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, explained, “Bitcoin has gained strong momentum, trading near $114,000 (roughly Rs. 1.00 crore) after cooler-than-expected PPI data at 2.6 percent boosted hopes for a rate cut. With the odds of a rate cut next week rising to 82 percent, the broader crypto market is expected to maintain its bullish tone [...] A decisive break above $115,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore) could drive BTC towards $118,300 (roughly Rs. 1.04 crore)”

Adding context on ETF flows, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk observed, “Spot Ethereum ETFs ended a six-day outflow streak with about $44.16 million (roughly Rs. 389 crore) in inflows on September 9, led by BlackRock's ETHA, while Bitcoin ETFs also saw modest inflows of about $23.05 million (roughly Rs. 203 crore). The macro backdrop is turning more favourable, as softer PPI data has revived hopes of accommodative Fed policy and helped stabilise investor sentiment.”

Meanwhile, Pi42 CEO Avinash Shekhar underlined the confidence behind Bitcoin's rebound, saying: “Bitcoin's renewed surge toward the $114,000 (roughly Rs. 1 crore) level underscores the deepening confidence and liquidity flowing into digital assets. This type of momentum often sparks a ripple effect across the broader market, with altcoins responding with strong price action and investor activity [...] For investors, this highlights the need for a research-driven approach and diversification as a way to participate in the innovation across different parts of the crypto economy.”

Providing a broader view, the CoinDCX research team highlighted Bitcoin's breakout, explaining: “The overall market sentiment is improving, hinting at a bullish weekend […] Meanwhile, the SEC delayed its decision on Franklin Templeton's XRP and SOL ETFs, now due on November 14, while Chainlink's Data Streams went live on Sei, offering institutional-grade data feeds for equities, GDP, and 300+ assets.”

Bitcoin could soon cross $115,000 (roughly Rs. 1.01 crore), and if the momentum is in its favour, the digital asset could breach $118,300 (roughly Rs. 1.04 crore) mark. Ethereum is hovering near $4,400 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh), while altcoins like Solana and Dogecoin show stability. Traders hope for confirmation of whether crypto markets can extend their bullish tone into the weekend, as the inflation data softens and ETF flows are strengthening. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, BTC, ETH, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Market
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
YouTube Begins Global Rollout of Multi-Language Audio Dubbing Feature for Creators

