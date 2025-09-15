Marvel's Wolverine, the superhero action-adventure title in the works at Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games, will reportedly release in 2026. In addition to details on the game's release window, a new report also suggests that Insomniac is still working on the Venom game, a spin-off of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that was earlier believed to have been cancelled.

The new details on Insomniac Games' projects came in a report in MP1st published Sunday, which claimed that Wolverine was on track to release in 2026. Citing a source familiar with the developments at Insomniac, the report also said that developer was still working on the Venom project, which had earlier appeared in leaks following the ransomware attack on the studio in 2023.

The Venom game, a planned spin-off of Spider-Man 2, remains in “active development”, the report said. Details about the progress on development, however, are unclear, but it's likely that the focus is on Wolverine, with Venom to follow.

Venom Story Details Leak

The report also shed some light on the story of the unannounced Venom game. According to a different, unverifiable source, Eddie Brock will reportedly take on the titular role of Venom, just like in the comics and Sony's Venom trilogy of films. The game's version of Brock is said to be based on his comic book counterpart, rather than the live-action version played by Tom Hardy in the Venom films.

Additionally, the Venom game could see the return of Cleetus Kasady, who appeared in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as Carnage. The symbiote villain was teased in the Spider-Man 2 and was believed to be set to make an appearance in a future story DLC. Insomniac, however, confirmed last year that it had no plans for additional story content for the game. Leaks that followed the ransomware attack had also pointed to Carnage being present in the planned Venom title. The new report also claimed that the Venom spinoff would feature a monstrous version of Anti-Venom that Brock controls.

Venom appeared in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games

These story details are unverified and Insomniac games has not shared its plans for a Venom project. Neither Sony nor the studio has shared an update on upcoming Marvel projects for the PS5 since the PC release of Spider-Man 2 earlier this year.

According to the report, however, the developer also plans to include Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099, in one of their unannounced projects. It's not clear if the character would show up in the Venom game or later in a follow-up to Spider-Man 2.

The new details come after a report claimed earlier this month that Sony was gearing up to finally share an update on Marvel's Wolverine at a State of Play event as early as the end of September. Sources familiar with Sony's plans had claimed that Wolverine would “almost certainly” be present at the broadcast, as production on the game's new trailer had been wrapped up.

Rumours around Wolverine have been intensifying this month after years of radio silence on the project from Insomniac, suggesting an update might just be around the corner. The studio has not shared an update on the game since a ransomware attack in 2023 leaked a trove of materials from the project, including in-development gameplay footage, concept art, storyboards, plot, a bootable version of the game, and much more.

Marvel's Wolverine was revealed with a cinematic trailer at PlayStation Showcase in 2021. The game is being developed for the PS5.