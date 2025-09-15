Technology News
iPhone 16 Remained Top Selling Smartphone For Second Consecutive Quarter Globally: Report

iPhone 16 Pro Max was in second position on Counterpoint Research’s Global Smartphone Model Sales Tracker for Q2 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 September 2025 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 (pictured) was launched in September 2024

  • The iPhone 16 series was launched in September 2024
  • Samsung Galaxy A16 5G was the fourth most sold phone in Q2
  • iPhone 16e climbed 16 positions to take the sixth spot
Apple's iPhone 16 remained the most-selling smartphone globally for a second consecutive quarter, according to Counterpoint Research's new report for Q2 2025. It was followed by the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and the Galaxy A06 4G came in at the fourth and fifth positions, rising from the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

iPhone 16 Series Handsets Were The Top-Selling Phones in Q2 2025

According to the Global Smartphone Model Sales Tracker by Counterpoint Research, Apple's iPhone 16 was the world's best-selling handset in Q2 2025, maintaining its lead from the Q1 2025. The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro were the third and fourth best-selling phones in the quarter, respectively, followed by the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and Galaxy A06 4G.

Interestingly, the iPhone 16e, which was launched earlier this year in February, entered the list of the top-10 best-selling smartphones for the first time in Q2 2025, driven by its “strong sales” in Japan and the US. Overall, Samsung was able to capture four positions in the list, led by its mid-range handsets.

The South Korean tech giant's Galaxy S25 Ultra, its current flagship phone, launched in January 2025, came in at the eighth position. According to the report, the phone's sales continued to “perform well”, thanks to the marketing of its generative artificial intelligence (AI) features, along with the company's increased focus on the flagship segment. Globally, its sales ranked below the Galaxy A16 4G's sales, which took seventh place on the list in Q2 2025.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dropped from the seventh position, which it held in Q1 2025. Taking the ninth spot was the Redmi 14C 5G, which was the only Xiaomi handset on the list. The report added that the phone's sales remain “resilient” in emerging markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Last on the Global Smartphone Model Sales Tracker, for Q2 2025, was the iPhone 15, which saw the biggest drop in positions from Q1. Launched in 2023, the handset ranked fourth in the previous quarter's sales tracker, dropping six positions in Q2 2025.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
