Technology News
English Edition

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Reportedly Planning to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees

Jack Dorsey’s financial services-focused tech firm, Block, is reportedly planning to cut 10 percent of its workforce.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 February 2026 12:59 IST
Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Reportedly Planning to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees

Photo Credit: Reuters

Jack Dorsey’s Block recently changed its NYSE ticker symbol from SQ to XYZ

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Block reportedly plans to fire employees during performance reviews
  • The Jack Dorsey-owned company reportedly has 11,000 employees
  • Layoffs are said to be aimed at a broader restructuring
Advertisement

Jack Dorsey's Block (formerly Square) is reportedly planning a large-scale layoff in the coming days. As per the report, the financial services tech platform might cut down as much as 10 percent of its workforce, as part of its upcoming annual performance reviews. The company reportedly has just shy of 11,000 employees, which means the potential layoffs can affect hundreds of workers. It is said that the planned job cuts are part of a broader restructuring; however, the reason behind it was not reported.

Block to Reportedly Fire 10 Percent of Workforce

According to a Bloomberg report, the Jack Dorsey-owned company has recently been informing hundreds of employees that their roles could be cut during the upcoming annual performance reviews. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that as many as 10 percent of the workforce was at risk of losing their jobs. With a reported 11,000 workforce, this means about 1,100 people could be impacted if the company goes ahead with the plans.

There is no clear reason for the layoffs, but the report mentioned that Block is planning a “broader business overhaul.” Whether it is due to AI or if the company is resizing particular business divisions is not certain.

Block is essentially the umbrella organisation behind a collection of digital, payments-focused services. It is the parent firm of merchant-focused Square, the consumer finance app Cash App, the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) service Afterpay, and several cryptocurrency-focused initiatives. Interestingly, the music streaming platform Tidal is also majority-owned by the Jack Dorsey venture.

The company famously does not have a headquarters, to highlight the global nature of its business. In January, Block officially changed its NYSE ticker symbol from SQ (representing Square) to XYZ. The tech firm said the change was aimed at highlighting the identity shift to services beyond just what Square does.

In 2024, Block reportedly faced an investigation from authorities in the US over its crypto business. It was said that several compliance violations from the tech firm were detected by the regulators, leading to the probe.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jack Dorsey, Block, Layoffs, Cryptocurrency, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple's MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Said to Launch Soon; Various Mac Models Expected in 2026

Related Stories

Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Reportedly Planning to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Here's When Apple's MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Might Launch
  3. Apple Testing Two Key Camera Upgrades for iPhone 18 Pro Models
  4. Oppo Find N6 China Launch Date Leaked: See Anticipated Colour Options
  5. Xiaomi 18 Pro Could Offer Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Tipster Claims
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Reportedly Cutting Jobs in India: Oppo’s Consolidation Explained
  2. Poco X8 Pro Launch Seems Imminent as Smartphone Reportedly Bags RRA Certification in South Korea
  3. Oppo Find N6 Launch Date and Colourways Leaked as Company Executive Teases Upcoming China Debut
  4. Xiaomi 18 Pro Leak Hints at Presence of Dual 200-Megapixel Cameras, Just like Oppo Find X10 Pro
  5. Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Reportedly Planning to Lay Off Hundreds of Employees
  6. Apple's First iOS 26.4 Beta Said to Release Later This Month With Siri Updates
  7. Apple's MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Said to Launch Soon; Various Mac Models Expected in 2026
  8. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features
  9. Apple Testing Variable Aperture Lens, Upgraded Telephoto Camera for iPhone 18 Pro Models, Tipster Claims
  10. Epic Games Says It Plans for Its Store to Be on Next-Gen Xbox 'On Day One'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »