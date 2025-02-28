Technology News
English Edition

US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens

Memecoins are crypto tokens inspired by trending online memes.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 19:06 IST
US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens

Photo Credit: Reuters

In the US, securities include stocks, bonds, and cash notes

Highlights
  • The SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance issued the clarification
  • SEC said memecoins typically have limited or no use or functionality
  • Memecoins are seen as collectibles by the federal agency
Advertisement

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is gradually shaping crypto regulations in the US following Donald Trump's return to the White House. This week, the SEC clarified that memecoins do not qualify as securities, meaning investors are not required to register their transactions under the Securities Act of 1933. The announcement comes amid a surge in meme tokens flooding the crypto market in recent years.

Memecoins are crypto tokens inspired by trending memes, characters, or events. Their creators attract investors by leveraging viral popularity, but these tokens often rely on hype and speculation rather than intrinsic value, making them highly volatile and risky investments.

A statement by SEC's Division of Corporate Finance said, “memecoins typically are purchased for entertainment, social interaction, and cultural purposes, and their value is driven primarily by market demand and speculation. Memecoins also typically have limited or no use or functionality. In this regard, meme coins are akin to collectibles.”

SEC Explains Why Memecoins are Not Securities

In the US, financial instruments like stocks, cash notes, and bonds are classified as securities. However, the SEC has clarified that memecoins do not fall into this category.

According to the SEC, memecoins are typically not bought or sold with profit expectations or enterprise-related benefits. Additionally, their creators and promoters do not guarantee managerial efforts to generate returns for investors. Based on these factors, the SEC has ruled out classifying memecoins as securities.

“A meme coin does not constitute any of the common financial instruments specifically enumerated in the definition of ‘security' because, among other things, it does not generate a yield or convey rights to future income, profits, or assets of a business,” the agency said.

After clarifying its stance on memecoins, the SEC warned creators that promoting scam memecoins could lead to enforcement action. The agency also cautioned that mislabelling financial products as memecoins to bypass federal securities laws may result in legal consequences for those involved.

Memecoin Menace

SEC commissioner Hester Peirce had recently addressed concerns around the memecoin menace during an interview with Bloomberg. He highlighted in his interview that many memecoins do not comply with current regulations in the US – asking the US Congress and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to pay attention to the matter.

Earlier this month, Dubai's crypto regulatory body VARA sounded an alert about the rising number of memecoins being injected into the market. Calling them ‘highly speculative crypto assets', the VARA said memecoins pose a big risk to investors and can lead to scams and rug pulls. In an official post last week, VARA said memecoins are frequently subject to market manipulation, lack intrinsic value, and derive their values from promotional strategies, which could be false or misleading.

According to Forbes, the memecoin market capitalisation stands at $48.13 billion (roughly Rs. 4,21,228 crore) as of Friday. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are popular names in the memecoins category. As per CoinMarketCap, DOGE is the eighth largest crypto by market cap whereas SHIB is on the 18th position on Friday, February 28. Pepecoin, Bonk, and Floki are other popular names in the memecoins arena.

Despite the related risk factors, memecoins have continued to enjoy endorsements from celebrities and public figures.

Elon Musk, for instance, has been an avid supporter of Dogecoin. Last month, US President Trump and First Lady Melania had launched memecoins branded after their identities. In February, the President of Argentina promoted a memecoin – only to spark concerns of a rug pull later.

Crypto regulators worldwide are warning against investing in newly launched, hype-driven memecoins to help investors avoid potential losses.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Memecoins, US, Securities, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features

Related Stories

US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  2. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  4. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  6. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  7. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  8. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked
  10. Microsoft Launches Copilot App for Mac Devices: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Telescope Launching Aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 to Explore Cosmic Evolution
  2. Cybercrimes Could Cost India Rs. 20,000 Crore Due to Brand Abuse and Fake Domains in 2025: CloudSEK
  3. Tecno AI Glasses, Tecno AI Glasses Pro Unveiled Ahead of MWC 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ Display, RAM, Storage Details Tipped
  5. Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day
  6. US SEC Rejects Memecoins as Securities, Warns of Fraudulent Tokens
  7. Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features
  8. New Study Suggests Dogs May Have Domesticated Themselves for Food
  9. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 Pricing, Pre-Order Offers Leaked by Retailer
  10. Amazon Plans to Unveil Alexa Devices in the Fall, CEO Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »