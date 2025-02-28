Technology News
Vivo V50 Lite 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console Showcasing Design, Key Features

Vivo V50 Lite 4G could be equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 19:01 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V50 Lite 4G is expected to succeed the Vivo V40 Lite 4G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo V50 Lite 4G is expected to have a curved-edge OLED screen
  • The phone may ship with Android 15 with OriginOS skin on top
  • The Vivo V50 Lite 4G may pack a 6,500mAh battery
Vivo V50 Lite 4G is expected to launch as a successor to the Vivo V40 Lite 4G, which was unveiled alongside a 5G variant in September 2024. The purported Vivo V50 series variant has now started surfacing online. A recent report has claimed that the phone appeared on a certification site. The listing reportedly revealed the design and some key features of the rumoured smartphone. The Vivo V50 Lite 4G is tipped to launch alongside a 5G version.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G Design, Key Features (Expected)

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G has the model number V2441, according to Xpertpick, who spotted the phone on the Google Play Console. Meanwhile, an earlier report suggested that the Vivo V50 Lite 5G carries the model number V2440. Both the 4G and 5G variants are said to have passed the FCC certification.

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Vivo V50 Lite 4G appears with a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module on the top left corner of the panel. The camera island holds two sensors and a squircle Aura Light unit.

vivo v50 lite 5g xpertpick inline Vivo V50 Lite 4G

Vivo V50 Lite 4G Design
Photo Credit: Xpertpick/Google Play Console

 

The front panel of the Vivo V50 Lite 4G has slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right edge. The handset appears in a golden colour option in the listing.

According to the report, the Vivo V50 Lite 4G could get a curved-edge OLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Vivo V50 Lite 5G version could come with a nearly identical design. The 4G variant will likely get the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and support 256GB of onboard storage. The phone may ship with Android 15 with OriginOS skin on top.

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G display is expected to support a resolution of 1,080 x 2,392 pixels. It could be backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V40 Lite 4G

Vivo V40 Lite 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2800 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
