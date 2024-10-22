Technology News
English Edition

Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted

Currently, it's unclear whether the data breach has impacted Visa-linked users.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 15:08 IST
Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

Names, birth dates, and selfies of Transak users have been exposed in the attack

Highlights
  • Transak was founded in 2019
  • The platform is headquartered in London, UK
  • Visa partnered with Transak in January 2024
Advertisement

This year has seen a surge in crypto-related scams and hacks, with the latest being a data breach on the crypto on-ramp platform Transak. In an official statement on October 21, Transak confirmed that the personal information of 92,554 users was compromised in the attack. The platform, which facilitates the conversion of fiat currencies to cryptocurrency, operates in over 162 countries, according to its website.

In a blog post, Transak revealed that the breach exposed users' names, birth dates, identification documents, and selfies—information collected as part of the platform's Know Your Customer (KYC) process. Upon internal probe, Transak discovered that one of its employee's laptops was violated by an unauthorised actor to facilitate this phishing attack.

“Using the compromised credentials, the attacker was able to log in to the system of a third-party KYC vendor that we use for document scanning and verification services. As a result, the attacker gained access to specific user information stored within the vendor's dashboard,” the published blog post explained.

Transak assured users that no financial information was stolen or exposed in the incident. As a non-custodial platform, it allows users to maintain full control over their fiat and crypto assets at all times, ensuring that funds remain secure from potential cybercriminal threats.

To mitigate the risks from the breach, Transak has partnered with cybersecurity firms and forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation. So far, the platform has not disclosed any information regarding the identity of the attackers.

“Their expertise has allowed us to quickly assess the situation, identify the breach points, and immediately halt any further unauthorised access,” the blog noted.

Transak is currently reaching out to affected users and has implemented advanced software systems to detect potential breaches at early stages.

It remains unclear whether the breach at Transak has impacted Visa-linked users, and Visa has not yet commented on the situation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Transak, Visa, Data Breach
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Honor Magic 7 Series Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Autopilot AI Teased at Snapdragon Summit

Related Stories

Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  2. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  5. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  7. Honor Magic 7 Series to Arrive With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, AI Features
  8. HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 With Lunar Lake CPUs Launched in India
  9. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Chipset for Mobile Device
  10. Apple Intelligence Reportedly More Than Two Years Behind Rivals
#Latest Stories
  1. Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted
  2. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel, 10,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  3. Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report
  4. Meta Testing Facial Recognition to Spot Scam Ads That Use Celebrity Images, Faster Identity Verification
  5. Asus ROG Phone 9 Set to Launch on November 19 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  6. ChatGPT First-Person Bias and Stereotypes Tested in a New OpenAI Study
  7. Honor Magic 7 Series Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Autopilot AI Teased at Snapdragon Summit
  8. Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI
  9. Naughty Dog's Next Game Will Reportedly Focus on 'Player Freedom'
  10. Realme GT 7 Pro India Launch Set for November; to Be the First Phone With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »