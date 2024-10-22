Technology News
Honor Magic 7 series will be launched in China on October 30.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2024 13:56 IST
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Honor Magic 7 series will offer support for new AI features that will be integrated into MagicOS 9.0

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 7 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • The smartphones will offer support for Honor's Autopilot AI agents
  • The Honor Magic 7 series will be unveiled in China on October 30
Honor Magic 7 series was teased on Monday at Snapdragon Summit 2024, Qualcomm's annual launch event for its next-generation flagship mobile chipset. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Honor Magic 7 lineup will be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor that was unveiled by the chipmaker. Honor has also revealed some of the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of its upcoming smartphone, including an open ecosystem enabled by an on-device AI agent, and improved mobile gaming that uses the NPU for rendering graphics.

Honor Magic 7 Series Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

At the ongoing Snapdragon Summit 2024, the smartphone maker announced that the Honor Magic 7 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is equipped with second-generation custom Oryon CPU cores from Qualcomm, along with a dedicated Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) and an upgraded AI image signal processor (ISP). The chipset will also power smartphones from Asus, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

honor magic 7 qualcomm youtube inline Honor Magic 7 series

Honor Magic 7 series will offer support for on-device AI functionality
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

 

While the company didn't reveal any other specifications of the Honor Magic 7 series, its upcoming handsets appear to be designed to utilise the AI-related performance improvements on the new Snapdragon chipset.

According to Honor, the Magic 7 series will offer access to an open ecosystem that uses an on-device AI agent dubbed Autopilot AI that can perform simple or complex tasks, such as placing an order with a restaurant, booking tickets, organising notifications, or automatically unsubscribing a user from various services — the company says that users will be able to trigger these actions using a voice command.

For users who play resource intensive games on their smartphones, the Honor Magic 7 series will offer support for real time AI graphics rendering, which is claimed to offer better image quality, while lowering the load on the phone's GPU.

The Honor Magic 7 series will be launched in China on October 30, and we will learn more details about the smartphone and the AI features it has to offer on that date. There's no word from the company on plans to launch the Magic 7 lineup in other markets, including India.

Further reading: Honor Magic 7 series, Honor Autopilot AI, Snapdragon Summit 2024, Snapdragon 8 Elite, Snapdragon, Qualcomm, AI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honeywell Partners with Google to Integrate Data with Generative AI

