Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is scheduled to launch on September 21 alongside the Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro. The series will succeed the Redmi Note 12 lineup, which was released in 2022. The Chinese manufacturer has teased the designs of the Redmi Note 13 models ahead of the launch. Redmi has also revealed some key specifications of the upcoming handsets including camera and processor details. In a new teaser, Xiaomi has now confirmed the display specifications of the top-of-the-line Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model.

According to a Weibo post, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will come with a curved AMOLED display, which would make it the first model in the Redmi Note series to get a curved panel. The screen will have a resolution of 1.5K, a peak brightness level of 1300 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of 1920Hz.

The display will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well, which is said to have 1.5 times more drop and scratch resistance compared to the previous generation glass. Redmi adds that the display on the Note 13 Pro+ will arrive with improved luminous efficiency, low blue light, no flicker, and more eye protection. As seen in the teasers, the display will offer slim bezels and a narrow 2.37mm chin.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ was previously spotted on the TENAA certification site with a 6.67-inch OLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset has previously been teased to be equipped with a 4nm MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC. The Note 13 Pro models have also been confirmed to feature a custom 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 Discovery Edition camera sensor.

Expected to succeed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the Note 13 Pro+ has been tipped to sport an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera alongside an LED flash unit, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It is also expected to pack up to 18GB of RAM and a 4,880mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ were priced in India at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999 at launch, respectively. It is offered in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, and Obsidian Black colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.