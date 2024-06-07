Technology News

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Disney+ Hotstar Brings Dolby Vision to Live Sports Streaming in India

India matches, Super 8s, semi-finals and finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live in Dolby Vision on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2024 18:55 IST
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Disney+ Hotstar Brings Dolby Vision to Live Sports Streaming in India

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dolby Vision will only be available to Premium subscribers

Highlights
  • ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be streamed in Dolby Vision
  • Dolby Vision streaming is limited to Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers
  • The announcement did not mention any support for streaming on smartphones
Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it will offer live sports streams in Dolby Vision in India. Upcomingg live sports events in the country including cricket matches, Super 8s, semi-finals and finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live in Dolby Vision on the streaming platform, according to the company. This makes Disney+ Hotstar the first video streaming service in the world to offer support for streaming live cricket matches in Dolby Vision.

Disney+ Hotstar to Stream ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dolby Vision

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that streaming in Dolby Vision will only be available to Premium subscribers. Courtesy of this technology, viewers will be able to experience “lifelike colours, sharp contrast, and rich detail”, the platform said.

“We are delighted to introduce Dolby Vision for our Premium-only users to experience the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on their screens like never before,” Disney+ Hotstar's Head of Engineering Mukund Acharya said in a prepared statement.

While Premium plans will bring support for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 streaming in Dolby Vision, Disney+ Hotstar said that only 4K TVs which are compatible with the technology will be able to take advantage of it. However, the announcement did not mention any support for similar streaming on smartphones that are also Dolby Vision-certified.

In a related matter, Airtel announced new plans for its prepaid, postpaid, and Xstream Fiber broadband customers with limits of up to 3GB data per day and a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription bundled along with it. These plans have been introduced with the aim of maximising the viewing experience of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Cricket Match Highlights on ShareChat, Moj

Earlier this month, Disney+ Hotstar also announced its collaboration with social media platform ShareChat – a move that will see highlights from matches come to ShareChat as well as Moj, the short video streaming also owned by ShareChat.

Following this announcement, fans will be able to relive exciting moments with short clips of boundaries, wickets, and field play in regional languages too. Furthermore, clips of studio analysis featuring cricket commentators will also be made available on both platforms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed
  2. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Debuts
  3. Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Microsoft's Outlook Mobile App Gets More Features With Latest Update
  5. Oppo Reno 12F 5G, Reno 12F 4G Price Range, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Google's NotebookLM Rolls Out in India, Gets Gemini 1.5 Pro Upgrade
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch 7 Ultra Tipped to Get 3nm Chipset, 32GB RAM
