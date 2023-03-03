Technology News

Dell Posts 11 Percent Revenue Fall in Q4 2022 Days After Cutting Over 6,000 Jobs

Dell's announced job cuts to ride out the demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2023 17:33 IST
Dell Posts 11 Percent Revenue Fall in Q4 2022 Days After Cutting Over 6,000 Jobs

Dell's growth has been hit by rising borrowing costs and lower consumer spending

Highlights
  • Dell's revenue fell to $25.04 billion (roughly Rs. 2,05,032 crore) in Q4
  • Dell's Commercial revenue was down 17 percent
  • HP forecast current-quarter adjusted profit above estimates

Dell Technologies posted a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as demand for servers and network equipment from large businesses helped cushion sluggish PC sales. Total revenue fell 11 percent to $25.04 billion (roughly Rs. 20,500 crore) in the fourth quarter that ended February 3, but came above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of $23.39 billion (roughly Rs. 19,200 crore) drawn from 12 analysts. Rising borrowing costs and lower consumer spending have hit Dell's growth, as customers and businesses delay their system upgrades.

But storage and server demand has remained a bright spot, thanks to the ongoing digitization by corporates and the shift to hybrid work.

Revenue in the company's infrastructure solutions group, which includes servers, storage devices, and networking hardware, rose 7 percent in the quarter. Meanwhile, commercial and consumer revenue, which indicates PC demand, was down 17 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

Still, the lifting of lockdowns in China, a key market as well as a dominant supplier of electronics components, is being seen as a positive for PC makers this year despite weak demand, and it will help them rein in costs amid a sobering economic outlook.

In early February, Dell said it was cutting over 6,000 jobs to reduce costs and ride out the demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates. The company took a related charge of $367 million (nearly Rs. 3,000 crore) in the fourth quarter.

Smaller rival HP forecast current-quarter adjusted profit above estimates and maintained its full-year earnings target earlier this week.

Dell's net income from continuing operations stood at $606 million (roughly Rs. 49,650 lakhs), compared to a loss of $29 million (roughly Rs. 23,750 lakhs) a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Dell, HP, Laptop
Samsung Files Trademarks for AR/VR Capable ‘Galaxy Glasses’, Smart Ring: Report
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Hands-On With The Xiaomi 13 Lite

Related Stories

Dell Posts 11 Percent Revenue Fall in Q4 2022 Days After Cutting Over 6,000 Jobs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing's Next Device Could Be a Speaker, Leaked Render Shows Off Design
  2. Here's How You Can Get a Refurbished iPhone 13 for as Low as Rs. 49,099
  3. Moto G73 5G to Officially Launch in India on This Date: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  5. Itel Pad One Launched as Company's First Tablet in India: All Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Could Launch in India Soon: All Details
  7. Vivo TWS Air With Upto 25 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Infinix Will Reportedly Announce 260W Thunder Charge System on This Date
  9. Realme C55 to Launch on March 7 With Mini Capsule Feature: See Here
  10. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 5 SE With 100W Fast Charging Spotted on 3C Database, Key Specifications Leaked
  2. User Mods Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Smartphone With Massive 30,000mAh Battery: Report
  3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Could Launch in Second Half of 2023: Report
  4. Poco X5 Pro 5G Rolling Out MIUI Upgrade in India, More Poco Devices to Follow Soon: Details
  5. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhone 14 Pro Units for World Cup-Winning Argentina Squad
  6. Dell Posts 11 Percent Revenue Fall in Q4 2022 Days After Cutting Over 6,000 Jobs
  7. Samsung Files Trademarks for AR/VR Capable ‘Galaxy Glasses’, Smart Ring: Report
  8. Itel Pad One With 10.1-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Nothing Speaker Said to Be in the Works, Leaked Render Tips Design Details
  10. Oppo Zero-Power Tag Prototype for Tracking Objects Without Battery Showcased at MWC 2023: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.