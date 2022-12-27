OnePlus 11 5G is all set to go official in China on January 4, but ahead of it, the Chinese smartphone brand has released official images, revealing the design of the upcoming devices. The renders suggest Black and Green colour options for the OnePlus 11. It is teased to come with curved edges and a Hasselblad-branded multi-camera setup on the back. OnePlus has equipped an alert slider on the new device. The OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Through multiple posts on Weibo, OnePlus has revealed the design of the OnePlus 11 5G. The teasers show the handset in black and green shades. The triple rear camera setup can also clearly be seen from the teaser image, arranged in a circular-shaped camera module with Hasselblad branding in the middle. The power button and alert slider are seen to be placed on the left spine, while the right edge houses the volume rocker. The USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray are arranged at the bottom.

Last month, OnePlus confirmed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the OnePlus 11. A previous TENAA listing has suggested a left-aligned hole-punch display design. The OnePlus 11 is said to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display and could be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM options and 256GB and 512GB storage options. A triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor, 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other expected specifications of the device.

OnePlus will host the OnePlus 11 launch event in China on January 4 at 2:30pm CST (IST). Alongside the new phone, the company will unveil its new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 that has also been teased on Weibo.

The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be launched in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event scheduled for February 7.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.