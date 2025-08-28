As the weekend approaches, the OTT platforms are ready to buzz your screens with some of the most entertaining releases. Whether you are planning to watch a light-hearted romance or looking to indulge in some action, your favorite OTT platforms have got you covered. From Metro In Dino, Songs of Paradise, to the new season of My Life with the Walter Boys, and Half CA, there's a complete platter ready. Here, we've curated a list of top releases to binge-watch this weekend. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Metro In Dino

Release Date: August 29, 2025

August 29, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Aaditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan

This Anurag Basu directorial follows four couples residing in four different metro cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Each couple navigates their relationship in the hustle and bustle of the city. The film explores various moods of love and relationships, featuring couples navigating challenges. Whether it is a youthful romance or an elderly relationship, the stories intersect with each other and beautifully embrace the beauty of love, intimacy, commitment, and conflicts.

Kingdom

Release Date: August 27, 2025

August 27, 2025 OTT Platform : Netflix

: Netflix Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Cast: Vijay Devarakonda, Rukmini Vasanth, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu-language spy thriller movie that is all set to hit your digital screens. The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It revolves around a constable named Suri, who embarks on a mission to find his long-lost brother. With his brother's involvement in the powerful smuggling cartel in the Sri Lankan Island, things begin to get complicated. As the gang gets infiltrated by Suri, the struggles get intensified.

Thunderbolts

Release Date: August 27, 2025

August 27, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is a Marvel superhero movie that follows a team of antiheroes named Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, and John Walker. Together, they have been assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and sent on a dangerous mission. However, things take a wild turn when they find out that what they are considering a mission is nothing but a death trap. The mission where they were supposed to eliminate the threats is basically to cover for Val. The betrayal then leads the team to come together and cooperate for their survival.

Songs of Paradise

Release Date: August 25, 2025

August 25, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Musical Drama

Musical Drama Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina

Inspired by the life and music of the Padma Shree Awardee Raj Begum, Songs of Paradise is a drama movie that stars Saba Azad in the lead role. The movie personifies the life of Kashmir's first female singer. It is a tribute to her legacy and how her influence had an impact on the future musicians from the region.

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham

Release Date: August 29, 2025

August 29, 2025 OTT Platform: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Cast: Sanju Sivaram, Darshana Rajendran, Jagadish, Indrans, Zarin Shihab

Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham is a Malayalam dark comedy series that follows a group of 5 individuals from Thiruvanthapuram's slum who aim to gain the respect and mark their identity in the city, but through illegal means. As they try to seize the floral mafia of the city, the chaos begins. The conflicts between them lead to violence and other challenges. However, this web series promises to keep you hooked until the end.

Rambo in Love

Release Date: August 29, 2025

August 29, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Kashetti, Achuth Nandha, Bhargav, Pavan Yatagani

Rambo in Love is a lighthearted drama that revolves around a struggling entrepreneur who is on the verge of losing it all. However, things take a dramatic turn when he finds a sudden investor. But wait, that investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend, whom he has betrayed in the past relationship. The series takes the viewers on an entertaining journey where the duo explores their workplace relationship and confronts challenges.

Half CA Season 2

Release Date: August 27, 2025

August 27, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha

As Half CA returns with its new season, the stakes are equally higher. Season 2 will take from Archie and Neeraj entering the hardest phase of their lives, where Archie has to face challenges while balancing articleship and examinations, and Neeraj has to undertake the final chance. Will they be able to make it? Watch now.

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

Release Date: August 28, 2025

August 28, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johny Link, Corey Fogelmanis

One of the most anticipated seasons of My Life With The Walter Boys is finally landing on Netflix. This season, Jackie has to interpret her feelings, confront her feelings for Alex, navigate her relationship with Cole, and a lot more. Also, the potential newcomers are set to complicate things for her.

Karate Kid: Legends

Release Date: August 30, 2025

August 30, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Martial Arts, Drama

Martial Arts, Drama Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson

After surviving a family tragedy in Beijing, Li Fong and his mother relocate to New York City. Li then befriends Mia Lipani, whose ex-boyfriend, a local karate champion, gets into a conflict with Li. Only then, to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey of transformation where he begins to train under Mr. Han and Daniel LaRasso, who collectively create a fighting style for him to compete in a championship.

