As the weekend approaches, the OTT platforms are ready to buzz your screens with some of the most entertaining releases. Whether you are planning to watch a light-hearted romance or looking to indulge in some action, your favorite OTT platforms have got you covered. From Metro In Dino, Songs of Paradise, to the new season of My Life with the Walter Boys, and Half CA, there's a complete platter ready. Here, we've curated a list of top releases to binge-watch this weekend. Take a look:
Top OTT Releases This Week
Metro In Dino
- Release Date: August 29, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Cast: Aaditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan
This Anurag Basu directorial follows four couples residing in four different metro cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. Each couple navigates their relationship in the hustle and bustle of the city. The film explores various moods of love and relationships, featuring couples navigating challenges. Whether it is a youthful romance or an elderly relationship, the stories intersect with each other and beautifully embrace the beauty of love, intimacy, commitment, and conflicts.
Kingdom
- Release Date: August 27, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Cast: Vijay Devarakonda, Rukmini Vasanth, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse
Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu-language spy thriller movie that is all set to hit your digital screens. The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It revolves around a constable named Suri, who embarks on a mission to find his long-lost brother. With his brother's involvement in the powerful smuggling cartel in the Sri Lankan Island, things begin to get complicated. As the gang gets infiltrated by Suri, the struggles get intensified.
Thunderbolts
- Release Date: August 27, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell
Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is a Marvel superhero movie that follows a team of antiheroes named Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, and John Walker. Together, they have been assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and sent on a dangerous mission. However, things take a wild turn when they find out that what they are considering a mission is nothing but a death trap. The mission where they were supposed to eliminate the threats is basically to cover for Val. The betrayal then leads the team to come together and cooperate for their survival.
Songs of Paradise
- Release Date: August 25, 2025
- OTT Platform: Prime Video
- Genre: Musical Drama
- Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina
Inspired by the life and music of the Padma Shree Awardee Raj Begum, Songs of Paradise is a drama movie that stars Saba Azad in the lead role. The movie personifies the life of Kashmir's first female singer. It is a tribute to her legacy and how her influence had an impact on the future musicians from the region.
Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham
- Release Date: August 29, 2025
- OTT Platform: SonyLIV
- Genre: Dark Comedy
- Cast: Sanju Sivaram, Darshana Rajendran, Jagadish, Indrans, Zarin Shihab
Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham is a Malayalam dark comedy series that follows a group of 5 individuals from Thiruvanthapuram's slum who aim to gain the respect and mark their identity in the city, but through illegal means. As they try to seize the floral mafia of the city, the chaos begins. The conflicts between them lead to violence and other challenges. However, this web series promises to keep you hooked until the end.
Rambo in Love
- Release Date: August 29, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Cast: Payal Chengappa, Abhinav Manikanta, Kavya Kashetti, Achuth Nandha, Bhargav, Pavan Yatagani
Rambo in Love is a lighthearted drama that revolves around a struggling entrepreneur who is on the verge of losing it all. However, things take a dramatic turn when he finds a sudden investor. But wait, that investor turns out to be his ex-girlfriend, whom he has betrayed in the past relationship. The series takes the viewers on an entertaining journey where the duo explores their workplace relationship and confronts challenges.
Half CA Season 2
- Release Date: August 27, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha
As Half CA returns with its new season, the stakes are equally higher. Season 2 will take from Archie and Neeraj entering the hardest phase of their lives, where Archie has to face challenges while balancing articleship and examinations, and Neeraj has to undertake the final chance. Will they be able to make it? Watch now.
My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2
- Release Date: August 28, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johny Link, Corey Fogelmanis
One of the most anticipated seasons of My Life With The Walter Boys is finally landing on Netflix. This season, Jackie has to interpret her feelings, confront her feelings for Alex, navigate her relationship with Cole, and a lot more. Also, the potential newcomers are set to complicate things for her.
Karate Kid: Legends
- Release Date: August 30, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Martial Arts, Drama
- Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson
After surviving a family tragedy in Beijing, Li Fong and his mother relocate to New York City. Li then befriends Mia Lipani, whose ex-boyfriend, a local karate champion, gets into a conflict with Li. Only then, to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey of transformation where he begins to train under Mr. Han and Daniel LaRasso, who collectively create a fighting style for him to compete in a championship.
Other OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|Peacemaker Season 2
|JioHotstar
|August 22nd, 2025
|Pati Season 2
|Max Originals
|August 26th, 2025
|The Home Team
|Prime Video
|August 26th, 2025
|With Love, Meghan Season 2
|Netflix
|August 26th, 2025
|Shipwreck Hunters Australia
|Disney +
|August 27th, 2025
|Day of Reckoning
|JioHotstar
|August 28th, 2025
|Maayakoothu
|SunNXT
|August 27th, 2025
|Gevi
|SunNXT
|August 27th, 2025
|Sarkeet
|Manorama Max
|August 29th, 2025
|Shodha
|Zee5
|August 29th, 2025