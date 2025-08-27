The Vivo X300 series is expected to launch later this year. A tipster has now hinted at the probable launch timeline of the purported handsets and suggested some of their key features. Unlike the preceding Vivo X200 lineup in China, which included a base, a Pro and a Pro Mini model, the upcoming series is expected to include only a Pro and the vanilla version. The Vivo X200 Ultra joined the lineup later. Notably, the company is gearing up to launch the Vivo Y500 in China on September 1.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked

The Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro are expected to launch in China in October, according to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu. The phones are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. They will also feature Zeiss-backed cameras, similar to the existing Vivo X200 series.

The tipster added that Vivo will likely launch new TWS earphones alongside the Vivo X300 lineup. The company will reportedly focus on IoT devices next year, with several "flagship wearables," the tipster claimed.

The Vivo X300 may be available in a variant that supports the BeiDou satellite messaging service. It is tipped to sport a smaller, more compact 6.3-inch display, similar to the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. Notably, the base Vivo X200 and X200 Pro come with 6.67-inch and 6.78-inch screens, respectively.

A recent leak claimed that the Vivo X300 Pro is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch periscope telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The existing Vivo X200 series comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets. They have 50-megapixel triple rear camera setups with Zeiss coating. While the vanilla version features a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, the Pro model comes equipped with a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto lens. They pack 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 90W fast charging.