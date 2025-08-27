Kingdom is Now Streaming on Netflix: All Details Here

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu-language spy thriller movie that is all set to hit your digital screens. The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. It revolves around a constable named Suri, who embarks on a mission to find his long-lost brother. With his brother's involvement in the powerful smuggling cartel in the Sri Lankan Island, things begin to get complicated. As the gang gets infiltrated by Suri, the struggles get intensified. The movie is power-packed with action sequences and a strong plot.

When and Where to Watch Kingdom

Kingdom will start streaming on Netflix from August 27,, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Likewise, it will be available in Hindi as Saamrajya. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kingdom

The film follows Suri (portrayed by Vijay Devarakonda), a police constable who is haunted by the dreams of his lost brother, Siva (played by Satyadev). The film commences with the fight between a tribal community and the British during the early 1920s, where the community loses the fight and flees to a Sri Lankan island. Years later, Suri decides to find his brother and embark on an undercover mission for the Indian Government, where he has to infiltrate a powerful smuggling cartel operating in the Sri Lankan Island.

As the two unite, the tensions amongst the brothers start getting complicated. The movie explores the themes of brotherhood, betrayal, loyalty, and the impact of past events on the brothers' lives.

Cast and Crew of Kingdom

This film stars Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role, who has been supported by a prominent cast like Rukmini Vasanth, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse, Koushik Mahata, Siddharth Gollapudi, and more. Kingdom has been written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The music composition has been delivered by Anirudh Ravichander.

Reception of Kingdom

The movie was theatrically released on July 31st, 2025, where it received an average response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.9/10.