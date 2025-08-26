Technology News
English Edition

Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Movie Online

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, Inspector Zende is an upcoming crime thriller movie that is set to release on Netflix soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 August 2025 14:54 IST
Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Movie Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

Inspector Zende chases serial killer Bhojraj,get ready for the ultimate thriller

Highlights
  • Inspector Zende is an upcoming crime thriller movie
  • It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles
  • Streaming starts from Sept. 5th, 2025, on Netflix
Advertisement

Inspector Zende is an upcoming crime thriller movie that stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Inspired by the true events, the movie revolves around the manhunt of one of the most notorious serial killers of Mumbai, named Charles Sobhraj, who successfully escaped Delhi prison after throwing a large party and drugging the guards. Manoj Bajpayee portrays real-life police officer Madhukar Zende, who will take on the mission to find Sobhraj. This film is a perfect blend of humour, thrill, and epic comic timing.

When and Where to Watch Inspector Zende

The film will release on September 5, 2025, only on Netflix, in the Hindi language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Inspector Zende

Set in the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, Inspector Zende is based on the true events that follow the real-life police officer named Madhukar Zende (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee). The film will revolve around the manhunt of Carl Bhojraj (Played by Jim Sarbh), who escaped the Delhi prison post, throwing a party and drugging his guards. Also referred to as the swimsuit killer, the movie will showcase exciting instances of investigation with a perfect blend of humor, comedy, and thrill.

Cast and Crew of Inspector Zende

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, this movie stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by the talented Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, Bhalchandra Kadam, Bharat Savale, Onkar Raut, and more. The film has been produced by Om Raut.

Reception of Inspector Zende

The film is yet to be released on Netflix. Hence, IMDb rating is not currently available. However, the makers are positive with a robust starcast and engaging plot.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTTRelease, netflix, Movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Launched With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect: Price, Features
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon

Related Stories

Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Movie Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  2. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 14, Vivobook S14 Models in India with AMD CPUs
  3. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  4. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  5. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Models May Get This Feature That Android Users Already Have
  8. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With IP55 Rating, 12.4mm Drivers Launched in India
  9. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 500 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. Indian Game Developers and Publishers Announce Industry Body After Parliament Passes Online Gaming Bill
  3. Xiaomi's Care and Connect Service Week Brings Up to 50 Percent Discount on Battery Replacements
  4. Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Comedy Film Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty
  5. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Galaxy M17 5G Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 1330 Chip, Android 15
  6. Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Thor Now Available, Brings Real-Time Smarts to Future Robots
  7. Hideo Kojima Has Already Written the Concept for Death Stranding 3, but Isn't Planning to Do It at the Moment
  8. Asus Vivobook 14 (2025), Vivobook S14 (2025) Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 Processors
  9. Oppo A6, Oppo A6 Max Said to Debut as Rebranded Oppo F31, Oppo F31 Pro+; Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing
  10. Inspector Zende OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Movie Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »