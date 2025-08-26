Inspector Zende is an upcoming crime thriller movie that stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Inspired by the true events, the movie revolves around the manhunt of one of the most notorious serial killers of Mumbai, named Charles Sobhraj, who successfully escaped Delhi prison after throwing a large party and drugging the guards. Manoj Bajpayee portrays real-life police officer Madhukar Zende, who will take on the mission to find Sobhraj. This film is a perfect blend of humour, thrill, and epic comic timing.

When and Where to Watch Inspector Zende

The film will release on September 5, 2025, only on Netflix, in the Hindi language. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Inspector Zende

Set in the 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, Inspector Zende is based on the true events that follow the real-life police officer named Madhukar Zende (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee). The film will revolve around the manhunt of Carl Bhojraj (Played by Jim Sarbh), who escaped the Delhi prison post, throwing a party and drugging his guards. Also referred to as the swimsuit killer, the movie will showcase exciting instances of investigation with a perfect blend of humor, comedy, and thrill.

Cast and Crew of Inspector Zende

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, this movie stars Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. Further, they have been supported by the talented Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, Bhalchandra Kadam, Bharat Savale, Onkar Raut, and more. The film has been produced by Om Raut.

Reception of Inspector Zende

The film is yet to be released on Netflix. Hence, IMDb rating is not currently available. However, the makers are positive with a robust starcast and engaging plot.