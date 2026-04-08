Samsung announced Exynos 2600 as its latest flagship-grade mobile processor in December 2025. The 2nm in-house silicon currently powers the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models in India and other markets. While only a couple of months have passed since their debut, a new flagship chipset developed by Samsung Foundry has surfaced on a benchmarking site, revealing its moniker and performance figures. While the brand has yet to confirm the details, it could power the South Korean tech conglomerate's 2027 flagship lineup.

Exynos 2700 Chip Expected to Power Samsung Galaxy S27 Series

An unannounced Samsung processor, believed to be the Exynos 2700, has been listed on Geekbench with model number S5E9975 ( spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). The listing reveals a 10-core architecture, comprising one Cluster 1 core clocked at 2.30GHz, four Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.40GHz, one Cluster 3 core operating at 2.78GHz, and four Cluster 4 cores clocked at 2.88GHz.

Samsung Exynos 2700 just appeared on Geekbench CPU for the first time.



Geekbench CPU Scores:

• Single-core: 2,603

• Multi-core: 10,350



⬛ Exynos 2700 (Deca-core CPU):

• 1 core @ 2.30GHz

• 4 cores @ 2.40GHz

• 1 core @ 2.78GHz

• 4 cores @ 2.88GHz

🎮 Xclipse 970 GPU

📊… pic.twitter.com/JNfgvl7pDb — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 8, 2026

This core configuration is different from the current Exynos 2600 chip, which has a three-cluster 6+3+1 architecture.

The in-development SoC is paired with an Xclipse 970 GPU. It is listed with a device having 10.80GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. The handset seems to be running Android 17 and has a motherboard with “s5e9975” as the identifier, which again indicates Exynos 2700 as the chipset.

Benchmark scores for the Exynos 2700 give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance, although it will likely depend on the handset it powers, too. In the Geekbench 6.6.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it had single core and multi core scores of 2,603 and 10,350 points, respectively.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy S26 running Exynos 2600 SoC achieved a single core score of 2,888 points, while it scored 10,350 points in multi core performance in Gadgets 360's tests. This indicates a marginal jump in performance compared to Samsung Foundry's current flagship mobile processor.

However, these are unlikely to be the final performance figures since the chip may still be in the initial testing stage. There is a possibility that its performance might improve closer to the launch, enhanced by further optimisations introduced in the development process.

The Exynos 2700 SoC, notably, was also recently spotted on the Geekbench GPU benchmark, where it registered an OpenCL score of 15,618 points.