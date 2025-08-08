We are back to providing you with the bucket list of OTT arrivals this week. Be ready to unlock all the stuff and binge-watch all the genres including thriller, romantic, humour, and more. The list includes Wednesday Season 2 Part 1, Salakaar, Arabia Kadali, Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans, Maaman, the Pickup, Stolen - Heist of the Century, Love Hurts, Mickey 17 and more. All these creations are going to kill your boredom by giving a fresh narrative and compelling storyline that keeps you glued to your couch. So now without any delay let's check them out.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1

Release Date: August 7, 2025

August 7, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Mystery, Supernatural, Teen Drama

Mystery, Supernatural, Teen Drama Language: English

English Showrunners: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast: Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and Gwendoline Christie

Upon the suspenseful conjecture of Season 1, Wednesday is available with spiraling twists in its season 2 Part 1. Nevermore Academy is handling deeper secrets with darker mysteries. Wednesday Adams is in the process of discovering herself and deals with different dangers which includes a shadow prophecy and an organisation seeking to manipulate supernatural energies.

Wednesday gets tormented by the twisted riddles and cryptic visions that bring deep connections into the ancient cults, a series of murders and bloodlines. Once again she joins the quirky roommate Enid and the other. They try to balance teenage anxiety and the craving for truth, killer instict, gothic flair and run out of time to unleash it.

There are going to be darker mysteries and revelations in Part 2 than Part 1. Don't miss a chance to see the Addams Legacy which is visually rich and weird. It dives into the world that belongs to the ghoulish clan.

Salaakar

Release Date: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Genre: Drama, Political Satire

Drama, Political Satire Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Director : Sajid Yahiya

: Sajid Yahiya Cast: Indrans, Balu Varghese, Jaffer Idukki, Gokulan, Anumol, Joji Mundakayam, and Dinesh Prabhakar

Salaakar is set against the backdrop of a village in Kerala in which politics is communicated as the latest gossip over tea or coffee. It is discussed in roadside gatherings and taverns. The story revolves around Peethambaran who is a quiet man and finds himself caught in the local politics gathering. He was once a trusted advisor at the village.

He finds himself swayed up in the election campaign which is mared by satire, unabashed humanity and absurdity. This reluctant favour received by him changed into a struggle between power and mortality. The power was shown by big humours social-political society. It is heartwarming how the flim blends humour with the real life scenarios.

Salaakar is not preaching one, but not with standing the reflection of absurdity of the rural politics meeting point and simple knowledge. The film contains local flavour, compelling characters, and a refreshing story that is deeply connected and entertaining.

Arabia Kadali

Release Date: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Romance

Adventure, Fantasy, Romance Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Director: Siju S. Bava

Siju S. Bava Cast: Navas Vallikkunnu, Aneesh G Menon, Meera Vasudev, Manohari Joy, and Vineeth Vishwam

This movie is based on the mystical coastline of the Arabian Sea and it features a narrator who travels and discovers the shell which wraps the ancients stories in it. He unveils the story one by one and then untangle the myths and reality.

In all this there is his present, a tempestuous history, endless myths and a forgotten love. The movie celebrates the mundane life which is magical, and unlocks the mystery of love that is untold, and portrays the rich folklore of the coastline. It is a romantic fantasy with mesmerising visuals and great imagery, together with the deep and rich coastline story that is quite poetice and metaphorical.

Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans

Release Date: August 7, 2025

August 7, 2025 OTT Platform: Sony Liv

Sony Liv Genre: Mythological Fantasy, Action

Mythological Fantasy, Action Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Cast: Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff

When ancient powers wake up in the middle of today's world, the forgotten world of Mayasabha returns. Giant demon-like creatures are rising from deep inside the Earth, and a new team of heroes must discover their hidden strength to save the world.

This movie mixes old Indian myths with modern action. You'll see big battles, magical powers, and secrets from the past that connect to today. The sky shakes with fights, and fate changes with every move. It's full of beautiful visuals, powerful moments, and questions that stay with you.

If you love big action like Marvel but want something rooted in Indian culture and stories, Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans is a must-watch.

Maaman

Release Date: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Z5

Z5 Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Cast: Yogi Babu, Kani Kusruti, Ramesh Thilak, Delhi Ganesh

Raju lives in a small town and drives a car. This is his daily job and he picks children and drops them off at school. His van is quite noisy and old. His life changes when one day he picks the wrong child and that child feels sleepy. After waking him he considers Rau as his father.

This misunderstanding turns out to be a very different day for Rajua and the events become more funny, and strange. He meets different people, tries to fix the old issues and learns that he is capable of doing more than just being a driver of a van.

Yogi Babu plays the role of Raju and he is funny and kind. There is a lot of laughter in the movie and akso emtional warmth. Maaman is a happy and simple movie that will make everyone of us lighter and wamr from inside. It depicts how very small things can make big changes in your life. It's a warm hug and full of love, smiles and heartfelt events.

Stolen: Heist of the Century

Release Date: August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime Thriller, Heist

Crime Thriller, Heist Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Cast: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra

Stolen: Heist of the Century rockets through every minute like a bullet train, tossing you right into a crew of thieves bent on pulling India's wildest score yet: a vault so hush-hush it might as well sit on the moon, guarded by flashing lasers, shady leaders, and a countdown that never slows.

Most citizens never even guess it's there. The crew shows brilliant, shaky, misfits, scared and clutched secret wounds that hurt them if they fail in their job. They begin with the plan in the pocket, and the victory glowing in their eyes. Then the cracks appear. Doubt slips through the cracks. Little white lies turn into roaring accusations. When the lasers finally hum into life, the real traps snap shut—some built by the vault and some by the people you thought were on your side.

The camera never blinks. Every heartbeat is a countdown. The cast doesn't act; they breathe the fire of people who can't afford a second failure. You notice the sweat on their brows and the shaky smiles that mean they might live yet. The magic of Stolen is that it feels borrowed from the news, not the script. The cash is never the prize; the prize is survival long enough to rewrite a single page of their broken histories. If you crave a ride so tight it might rip the seat, this is your movie, and the seats might just rip you right along with it.

Love Hurts

Release Date: August 7, 2025

August 7, 2025 OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Tanuja Chandra

Tanuja Chandra Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Sayani Gupta

Love Hurts goes in a dim lamp wavering in a hallway and follows two people, who heals the wounds of each other and bear them under their skin. They meet in a little Mumbai support group, a room hushed by tea steam and the gravity of whispered loss.

At first they trade pauses instead of words, letting the other's history drip gently into the empty spaces they both know too well. Outside, neither of them claims to know what's next, yet every careful step rebuilds the nearly forgotten habit of hope. The film quiets the impulse to shout or sparkle; it trusts the weight of tender things. No sweeping choreography, no perfect Hollywood smiles.

The camera simply stays a little too long on the pregnant silence before one of them decides to break it, on a fingertip that hesitates on a wrist as if to swear a quiet vow, on the hushed room that finally, finally feels like a kind of room they can belong in.

Love Hurts takes you to the slow repairs and speaks of the unravelled truth which resides in the cracked hearts. Als, it shows the bravery which is needed to open up once and more after getting shattered. If you have ever stood by people in a crowd and felt the edged fo the solitude bright, then this film is the best for you.

Mickey 17

Release Date: August 7, 2025

August 7, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Sci-Fi, Thriller Language: English

English Director: Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho Cast: Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie

In a world so cold that flesh costs less than metal, we plant whole planets with borrowed bodies. Mickey 17 is the seventeenth version of a worker made to shatter on first impact. Each splash of the molten ocean calls up a newly minted twin to repay the price of the fall. But the Mickey who opens his eyes this time is marked by a dull, low-burning wish: to wade through the old copies and taste the name that keeps vanishing from his tongue.

Bong Joon-ho, the weaver of tears, teeth, and bullet-train breath, folds the tale in his hush of quiet grief and sideways chuckles. The empty sky is a mirror draped in frost, and Pattinson, voice blurred like smoke in the cold wind, edges the borrowed rebellion. Mickey 17 will slide beside you in the dark and make you lean closer to the chill, asking whether the next barren rock is a victory or just another frostbite.

Other OTT Releases This Week