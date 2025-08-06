Munawar Faruqui's The Society, creating buzz, has finally made its way on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, with drama, power, and mind-blowing challenges. This survival-based show brings together 25 contestants from across the country. The theme of the show revolves around power and status. Straight from social media stars to new faces, The Story is set to bring drama and twists at every step. The show is hosted by the popular comedian and Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch The Society?

The Society, hosted by Munawar Faruqui, is now premiering on Jio Hotstar for free. You will also be able to watch it on OTTplay via a subscription. The 4 episodes of the show have already been released, and the new episodes are released daily.

Cast and Crew

This reality show, The Society, comprises 25 contestants and 1 host, Munawar Faruqui. Some of the contestants are Azma Fallah, Gargi Kundu, Anoushka Chauhan, Prateek Jain, Noorin Shah, Arohi Khurana, Raunak, Amir Hossein, Pranjali Papnai, Badal Sharma, Ankit Arora, and Khushi Mukherjee. For more, watch The Society today.

The Storyline

The Society is a reality show hosted by the Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. The story or structure of the show revolves around the game of power and status, and the 25 contestants are grouped into 3 categories. The Royals are in the top tier, the regulars are in the middle tier, and the Rags are in the bottom. These groups live under different conditions, irrespective of their social rank. So, the show has various physical tasks, mental games, and surprise eliminations. Through this, the contestants try to climb the title of Asli Bazigar, which is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Reception

