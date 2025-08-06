Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • The Society Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Reality Show

The Society Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Reality Show

A game of status and power, 25 contestants fighting for the title of Asli Bazigar, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2025 21:33 IST
The Society Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Reality Show

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Munawar Faruqui’s The Society now streaming on Jio Hotstar

Highlights
  • Reality show The Society hosted by Munawar Faruqui
  • 25 compete for the Asli Bazigar title, a game of power and status
  • Watch The Society for tasks, twists on Jio Hotstar
Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui's The Society, creating buzz, has finally made its way on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, with drama, power, and mind-blowing challenges. This survival-based show brings together 25 contestants from across the country. The theme of the show revolves around power and status. Straight from social media stars to new faces, The Story is set to bring drama and twists at every step. The show is hosted by the popular comedian and Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

When and Where to Watch The Society?

The Society, hosted by Munawar Faruqui, is now premiering on Jio Hotstar for free. You will also be able to watch it on OTTplay via a subscription. The 4 episodes of the show have already been released, and the new episodes are released daily.

Cast and Crew

This reality show, The Society, comprises 25 contestants and 1 host, Munawar Faruqui. Some of the contestants are Azma Fallah, Gargi Kundu, Anoushka Chauhan, Prateek Jain, Noorin Shah, Arohi Khurana, Raunak, Amir Hossein, Pranjali Papnai, Badal Sharma, Ankit Arora, and Khushi Mukherjee. For more, watch The Society today.

The Storyline

The Society is a reality show hosted by the Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. The story or structure of the show revolves around the game of power and status, and the 25 contestants are grouped into 3 categories. The Royals are in the top tier, the regulars are in the middle tier, and the Rags are in the bottom. These groups live under different conditions, irrespective of their social rank. So, the show has various physical tasks, mental games, and surprise eliminations. Through this, the contestants try to climb the title of Asli Bazigar, which is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Reception

The Society, a reality show, featuring 25 contestants from the social class and other non-popular ones, are divided into three categories. They all try through various tasks and elimination rounds, battling for the Asli Bazigar title. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui, it is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Society, Munawar Faruqui, Power, OTT Release, Jio Hotstar, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best End of Season Discounts on Air Conditioners
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones From Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and More

Related Stories

The Society Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Reality Show
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50e Review: E for Enough?
  2. Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale Brings Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs
  3. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  5. OnePlus 15 Might Not Feature the OnePlus 13's Circular Rear Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Explore Role of Space Radiation in Powering Alien Microbial Life
  2. Massive Russia Earthquake Triggers Rare 'Parade' of 7 Kamchatka Volcanoes
  3. The Society Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Munawar Faruqui Starrer Reality Show
  4. The Map That Leads To You OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Photo Available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Kannada Drama Movie
  6. Chakravyuham Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Genshin Impact to Be Discontinued on PS4 Over Hardware Limitations, Platform Application Size
  8. Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 With AMOLED Displays, Built-In GPS Support Launched in India
  9. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Poco M7 Plus Price and Battery Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Debut With Silicon-Carbon Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »