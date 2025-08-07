Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G06 Spotted on Geekbench and Multiple Certification Sites; Expected to Feature 5,100mAh Battery

Moto G06 Spotted on Geekbench and Multiple Certification Sites; Expected to Feature 5,100mAh Battery

Moto G06 will likely be powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 16:42 IST
Moto G06 Spotted on Geekbench and Multiple Certification Sites; Expected to Feature 5,100mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G05 (pictured) was launched in India in January

Highlights
  • Moto G06 may support 5.8Hz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and LTE connectivity
  • The Moto G06 will likely ship with Android 15-based Hello UI
  • The handset could support 4GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage
Advertisement

Moto G06 is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Moto G05, which debuted in India in January. The upcoming smartphone has appeared on multiple certification platforms, including Geekbench, FCC, UL Demko, and TÜV, revealing key specifications such as battery capacity, connectivity options, chipset, RAM, and operating system details. Additionally, an earlier report hinted at the price range and possible colour variants of the handset. These listings offer a glimpse into what the Moto G06 might bring to the market.

Moto G06 Spotted on Several Certification Sites

According to an XpertPick report, the Moto G06 with the model number XT2535 has appeared on the FCC database. The model number XT2535-3 is expected to be the Italian variant of the handset. The XT2535-1 and XT2535-2 versions likely represent other regional models. 

The Moto G06 is expected to support 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and LTE connectivity. The handset is expected to carry a 5,100mAh battery that can be charged at 10W. 

The IMEI database suggests that the Moto G06 has the codename Lagos. On Geekbench, the Motorola Lagos has appeared with an octa-core chipset, possibly the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC. It is expected to feature at least 4GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based Hello UI.

An older leak claims that the Moto G06 could be priced at EUR 122.90 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It may be sold in Arabesque, Tapestry, and Tendril (translated) colourways.

Notably, the Moto G05 is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. For optics, the handset gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G06, Moto G06 Specifications, Moto G06 Price, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
GPT-5 AI Models, Features and Availability Reportedly Leaked by GitHub Ahead of Launch
Moto G06 Spotted on Geekbench and Multiple Certification Sites; Expected to Feature 5,100mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones
  2. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  4. Instagram Just Added These Features Inspired by Snapchat and TikTok
  5. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  6. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  7. Apple, Corning to Make Cover Glass for All iPhone, Watch Models in the US
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets 17 Percent Discount During Amazon's Sale
  9. Moto G06 Listed on Multiple Certification Sites; May Get 5,100mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Know How to Book Tickets on Vande Bharat Trains Just 15 Minutes Before Departure
  2. Moto G06 Spotted on Geekbench and Multiple Certification Sites; Expected to Feature 5,100mAh Battery
  3. SpaceX Crew-10 Astronauts Set to Return from International Space Station Aboard Dragon Capsule
  4. Samsung Smart TVs Updated With Enhanced On-Screen AI Search via Bixby Voice Assistant
  5. GPT-5 AI Models, Features and Availability Reportedly Leaked by GitHub Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple to Invest Additional $100 Billion in the US, Raising Total Investment to $600 Billion Over Next 4 Years
  7. Apple Says All iPhone and Apple Watch Models Will Feature Cover Glass Manufactured in the US
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price, Design Briefly Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  9. Google Search's AI Mode Is Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Tablets
  10. Poco M7 Plus 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »