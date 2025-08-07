Moto G06 is expected to launch soon as the successor to the Moto G05, which debuted in India in January. The upcoming smartphone has appeared on multiple certification platforms, including Geekbench, FCC, UL Demko, and TÜV, revealing key specifications such as battery capacity, connectivity options, chipset, RAM, and operating system details. Additionally, an earlier report hinted at the price range and possible colour variants of the handset. These listings offer a glimpse into what the Moto G06 might bring to the market.

Moto G06 Spotted on Several Certification Sites

According to an XpertPick report, the Moto G06 with the model number XT2535 has appeared on the FCC database. The model number XT2535-3 is expected to be the Italian variant of the handset. The XT2535-1 and XT2535-2 versions likely represent other regional models.

The Moto G06 is expected to support 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and LTE connectivity. The handset is expected to carry a 5,100mAh battery that can be charged at 10W.

The IMEI database suggests that the Moto G06 has the codename Lagos. On Geekbench, the Motorola Lagos has appeared with an octa-core chipset, possibly the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC. It is expected to feature at least 4GB of RAM and ship with Android 15-based Hello UI.

An older leak claims that the Moto G06 could be priced at EUR 122.90 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It may be sold in Arabesque, Tapestry, and Tendril (translated) colourways.

Notably, the Moto G05 is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. For optics, the handset gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.