India's Biggest Foodie is a food challenge show that has finally made its debut on the digital screens. Hosted by Harsh Gujral, this show brings 100 contestants from around India to compete to bag the title of India's Biggest Foodies. The concept follows contestants as they engage in food challenges and various competitions, all while testing their culinary knowledge. Notably, the show delves into the cuisine of various regions and introduces viewers to the diverse culinary delights. This show is a perfect blend of entertainment, comedy, and exciting challenges.

When and Where to Watch India's Biggest Foodie

India's Biggest Foodie is now streaming on JioHotstar in the Hindi language. Currently, the show has landed with three episodes. The viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of India's Biggest Foodie

Hosted by the popular Harsh Gujral, India's Biggest Foodie follows 100 contestants, coming from across India, to compete to win the title of India's Biggest Foodie. The show will have the contestants face exciting food challenges, and their eating abilities will be tested. From spicy street food to the biggest Thalis ever, the contestants will have to face them all. Apart from the challenges, the show will explore a range of delicacies around the country. Likewise, there will be passion and zeal of the contestants that will showcase their passion towards winning the title.

Cast and Crew of India's Biggest Foodie

This show will be hosted by the popular actor and comedian, Harsh Gujral. There will be 100 contestants who will compete to win the title. Streaming now, only on JioHotstar.

Reception of India's Biggest Foodie

This show was recently released on the digital screens on August 4th, 2025. The IMDb rating is currently unavailable; however, the makers are positive about receiving a decent response.