Arabia Kadali OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Web Series Online?

Arabia Kadali is a new Telugu web series starring Satya Dev and Anandhi in the lead roles. The best part about this series is that award-winning star director Krish Jagarlamudi created it. At the same time, it is directed by Surya Kumar. Prime Video released the first look of the show, the title indicates a man stuck in a Gulf country, and how he ends up in prison and attempts to get out.

When and where to watch Arabia Kadali?

Arabia Kadali, the Telugu series, starring Satyadev Kancharana and Anandhi, is all set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on August 8, 2025.

Cast and Crew of Arabia Kadali

Arabia Kadali, the web series, is directed by Surya Kumar and created by Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Shrinivas Rao. The series is also produced under the banner First Frame Entertainment Pvt Ltd, by Y Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. The star cast includes Harsh Roshan, Anandhi, and. Satyadev Kancharana. While Vamsi Krishna, Nasser, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Pratyusha Sadhu, Kota Jayaram, and Ravi Verma are in the supporting cast.

The Storyline of Arabia Kadali

The fictional story narrates the story of a group of fishermen who accidentally end up crossing international waters and are then put behind bars. The series will cover strong friendships and forge new relationships. The series takes the viewers through an emotional ride, and the Telugu OTT series is set to release on Amazon Prime on August 8, 2025.

Reception

