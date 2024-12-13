Technology News
Nicolas Cage’s 211 OTT Release Date: Nicolas Cage's Action Crime Drama to Stream on Lionsgate Play

Nicolas Cage’s 211 makes its OTT debut in India on December 13, streaming on Lionsgate Play.

Updated: 13 December 2024 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

The movie which was originally released in 2018

  • Nicolas Cage stars in the action-crime movie 211 India OTT Release
  • 211 inspired by the infamous North Hollywood bank robbery of 1997
  • Streaming begins December 13 on Lionsgate Play
Nicolas Cage, well-known for iconic roles like Ghost Rider and his signature performances in action thrillers, has returned to your screens at home with 211. The movie which was originally released in 2018, is an intense action story inspired by the infamous 1997 North Hollywood bank robbery. Fans waiting for its release in India can soon watch it as it makes its OTT debut. The film is set to release on Lionsgate Play on December 13, 2024.

Official Trailer and Plot of 211

The story of 211 is inspired by the infamous North Hollywood bank robbery of 1997. The narrative follows veteran police officer Mike Chandler, portrayed by Nicolas Cage, as he and his partner, Steve MacAvoy, encounter an unexpected and dangerous situation during a routine patrol. The two find themselves at the centre of a violent bank heist orchestrated by ex-military personnel. The film captures their battle to protect civilians and regain control amidst the chaos.

Cast and Crew of 211

In addition to Nicolas Cage, the cast includes Dwayne Cameron as Officer MacAvoy, Alexandra Dinu as a key character, Michael Rainey Jr., Sophie Skelton, and Ori Pfeffer. The film is helmed by York Shackleton, who blends real-life inspiration with cinematic drama to deliver an intense viewing experience.

Reception of 211

Since its theatrical release in 2018, 211 has garnered mixed reactions. On IMDb, the film holds a rating of 4.3 / 10, reflecting varied audience opinions. While praised for its action sequences and Cage's performance, some critics noted room for improvement in its storytelling.

 

