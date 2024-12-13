Huawei announced its Mate X6 foldable smartphone in global markets outside China on Thursday during its "Unfold the Classic" product launch event in Dubai. The latest book-style foldable smartphone is a successor to last year's China-exclusive Huawei Mate X5. The Huawei Mate X6 has a 7.93-inch main display and a 6.45-inch outer display. It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance and carries three outward-facing cameras. The brand has packed a 5,110mAh battery inside the phone with 66W wired⁠ fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.⁠

Huawei Mate X6 Price

Huawei Mate X6 priced starts at AED 7199 (Rs. 1,66,000) in the UAE and SAR 7299 (roughly Rs. 1,65,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is already available for pre-order in a few other global markets through Huawei's online platforms as well as retailers.

In global markets, the Huawei Mate X6 is available in Black, Nebula Gray, and Nebula Red shades. The handset was launched in China last month in Cosmic Red, Deep Sea Blue, Nebula White, Nebula Gray, and Obsidian Black colour options, and pricing in the country starts at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,000).

Huawei Mate X6 Specifications

The global variant of Huawei Mate X6 runs on the EMUI 15 operating system and boasts a 7.93-inch (2,440x2,240 pixels) main OLED display with 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It also sports a 6.45-inch (1,080x2,440 pixels) quad-curved OLED external screen with a 300Hz touch sampling rate and support for up to 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Both screens offer adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screens have Kunlun glass second-generation protection.

Huawei has not revealed the name of the chipset that powers the Mate X6, but it is believed to be equipped with the latest Kirin 9100 chip. The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The Chinese edition is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options. It has a steel hinge and 3D liquid-cooling VC for thermal management.

Huawei Mate X6

Photo Credit: Huawei

For optics, the Huawei Mate X6 features a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto macro camera. The rear camera unit features an Ultra Chroma technology, that utilises 1.5 million spectral channels. For selfies, the handset features two 8-megapixel camera cameras arranged on both the inner and outer displays.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate X6 include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with an ambient light sensor, barometer, colour compass, fingerprint sensor, camera laser focus sensor, gesture sensor, gravity sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor and temperature sensor. It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

The Huawei Mate X6 has a 5,110mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless fast charging support. Besides, it weighs around 239g.