Aan Paavam Pollathathu Premieres on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is a heartfelt Tamil drama about a newlywed couple dealing with emotional conflicts caused by their different beliefs and lifestyles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 November 2025 15:03 IST
Aan Paavam Pollathathu Premieres on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Aan Paavam Pollathathu is a relatable relationship-based drama streaming on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Aan Paavam Pollathathu premieres November 28, 2025, on JioHotstar
  • Available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam
  • Stars Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, and RJ Vigneshkanth
The long-awaited Tamil drama Aan Paavam Pollathathu is all set to make its digital debut and narrate a heartwarming tale of romance, clash, and changing perceptions on your home screens. Directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, this slice-of-life relationship drama delves into the challenges faced by a newlywed couple when their own principles and way of life create havoc in their marital bliss. The cinema has already received a great response from the audiences and is now set to reach a pan-India audience in multiple languages.

When and Where to Watch

Aan Paavam Pollathathu will be released on November 28, 2025, only on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer provides a quiet and touching look at a middle-class couple stuck in an emotional swamp. In their being a traditionalist husband and progressive woman, their tension is relatable as the movie investigates love, misunderstandings, and the way that minor issues can push relationships to uncomfortable boundaries.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Rio Raj, Malavika Manoj, and RJ Vigneshkanth in the lead roles. The film, directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel and written by Sivakumar, is a down-to-earth and identifiably honest drama that remains rooted to reality in its portrayal of life and relationships.

Reception

After its theatrical run, Aan Paavam Pollathathu became successful due to its realistic portrayal and sense of humour. Its IMDb score weighs in at 7.2/10.

Further reading: Aan Paavam Pollathathu, Tamil drama, Emotional Films, JioHotstar, IMDb
