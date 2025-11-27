Technology News
Realme P4x 5G Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Realme P4x 5G will be offered in India via Flipkart in three distinct colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 14:13 IST
Realme P4x 5G Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4x 5G is going to be the third phone in India in the Realme P4 series

Highlights
  • Realme P4x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek chip
  • Realme P4x 5G will support 45W wired fast charging
  • The phone will feature UFS 3.1 onboard storage
Realme P4x 5G is set to be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in the first week of December, the company recently announced. A dedicated microsite for the handset recently went live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. Now, the microsite has been updated to reveal the three colour options the upcoming phone will be offered in, along with its design. More details about the handset have also been revealed. However, the pricing details about the phone remain under wraps.

Realme P4x 5G Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed

As shown on the dedicated microsite, the Realme P4x 5G will go on sale in India in white, green, and pink colourways via Flipkart. This comes a day after the tech firm announced that it will launch the Realme P4x 5G in the country on December 4 at 12pm IST.

realme p4x 5g colourways inline Realme P4x 5G

Realme P4x 5G will be offered in white, green, and pink colour options.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

While the company teased various features of the upcoming phone as part of its launch date announcement, more key specifications have now been confirmed via the phone's dedicated microsite. The Realme P4x 5G will carry a 50-megapixel AI camera on the back, which will be capable of shooting up to 4K resolution videos. The handset will also offer MIL-STD 810H durability. It will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The RAM can be extended to a total of 18GB, thanks to the 10GB virtual RAM support. The company claims that the Realme P4x 5G will offer 9 hours of “popular FPS gaming” battery backup and 20.6 hours of video playback on YouTube. It will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, built on a 4nm process, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz.

Coming to what was already known, the Realme P4x 5G is claimed to have scored more than 7,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will also offer up to 144Hz screen refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. To maintain the temperatures, the phone will be launched with a 5,300 sq mm VC FrostCare cooling system. Realme claims that the cooling solution will be able to help in a 20-degree Celsius reduction in CPU temperatures.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme P4x 5G, Realme P4x 5G colourways, Realme P4x 5G India launch, Realme P4x 5G specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
