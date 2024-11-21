Technology News
Mismatched Season 3 OTT Release Date: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli Starrer Series to Stream Next Month

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli announce the release date for Mismatched Season 3.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 November 2024 23:30 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/Netflix India

Mismatched Season 3, arrives on 13 December, only on Netflix!

Highlights
  • Mismatched Season 3 to air on December 13, 2024.
  • Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf announce the news via Instagram video.
  • Fans excited for Rishi and Dimple's next chapter in the show.
Netflix's hit series Mismatched is set to make a comeback with its highly anticipated third season. The lead actors, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, announced the release date through an Instagram video, delighting fans with a charming exchange. The reveal concluded with a playful touch—a coffee cup unveiling the premiere date as December 13, 2024. The series, adapted from Sandhya Menon's novel When Dimple Met Rishi, continues to explore themes of young love, ambition and the challenges of adulthood.

When and Where to Watch Mismatched Season 3

Season 3 of Mismatched will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 13, 2024. The first season of the series debuted in 2020, followed by a second season in October 2022. With fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of Rishi and Dimple's story, the upcoming season promises to delve deeper into their evolving relationship.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mismatched Season 3

While a trailer is yet to be released, the announcement video hinted at the show's signature blend of humour and romance. The storyline picks up as Rishi, played by Rohit Saraf and Dimple, portrayed by Prajakta Koli navigate adulthood after their time at the Aravali Institute. Set against a new backdrop in Hyderabad, the couple, alongside their friends, confronts fresh challenges involving relationships, career ambitions and personal growth.

Cast and Crew of Mismatched Season 3

The series is helmed by directors Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari and produced by RSVP Movies. The returning cast includes Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Taaruk Raina and Ahsaas Channa. New additions include Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik and Akshat Singh, expanding the show's ensemble for its next chapter.

 

Further reading: Mismatched, Season 3, Release Date, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Netflix, Romance Series, When Dimple Met Rishi
