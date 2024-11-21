As Malayalam cinema continues to thrive, November 2024 brings a wave of fresh and compelling OTT releases. Various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, offer a diverse collection of films and series for audiences. These releases include a blend of thrillers, family dramas, and action-packed adventures that cater to different tastes, ensuring there's something for everyone this week.

Thekku Vadakku

The story revolves around a retired engineer and a rice mill owner who were once close friends but now find themselves embroiled in a bitter rivalry over a valuable piece of land. The drama unfolds into a comedic battle, highlighting themes of greed and pride. The film, blending humour with drama, was released on Manorama Max on November 19, 2024.

Platform: Manorama Max

Release Date: November 19, 2024

Adithattu

A group of fishermen sets sail on a routine voyage, only for tragedy to strike when their former captain is found dead aboard the ship. As suspicions arise and fear grows, the crew's trust in one another begins to crumble. This thrilling story, filled with tension and betrayal, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Manorama Max on November 15, 2024.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max

Release Date: November 15, 2024

Kishkindha Kandam

A gripping mystery unfolds when an ex-military man and his family return to their ancestral home, only to uncover long-buried family secrets. The discovery of a missing gun propels them into an investigation that exposes deep layers of trust, loyalty, and sacrifice. This intense drama started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19, 2024.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 19, 2024

Kuttavum Shikshayum

Inspired by real events, this crime thriller follows a police inspector and his team on a high-stakes pursuit across the country after a daring jewellery heist. The intense action keeps viewers on edge as the team races to catch the culprits. The film was released on Netflix on November 5, 2024.

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 5, 2024

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

An adventure thriller, this film follows three men with distinct motives—wealth, redemption, and revenge—as they clash in pursuit of a sacred idol. The complex narrative, filled with twists and betrayals, was released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 8, 2024.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: November 8, 2024

Each of these titles adds something unique to the Malayalam film scene, providing entertainment for a wide range of audiences across streaming platforms.