Lineman OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The Tamil movie Lineman, inspired by real-life events, will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Aha starting November 22, 2024. The movie explores the life of a man striving to meet his state's Chief Minister to seek solutions to pressing issues in his life. The film sheds light on the hardships faced by saltpan workers, portraying their struggles and resilience. A trailer showcasing the film's emotional and intense storyline was released recently, drawing attention to the plight of these workers.

When and Where to Watch Lineman

Fans of Tamil cinema can stream Lineman exclusively on Aha starting November 22, 2024. The platform has consistently delivered quality Tamil content, and this addition promises to be a gripping watch for audiences.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lineman

The official teaser of Lineman offers glimpses of a powerful narrative, focusing on the daily challenges of saltpan workers. The plot centres on a determined man who travels to the capital to voice his grievances to government authorities. As the protagonist battles societal and bureaucratic hurdles, the film captures the harsh realities of life in rural India. Key scenes highlight the protagonist's struggles, including being robbed and left without shelter or food in an unfamiliar city.

Cast and Crew of Lineman

The film features veteran actor Charlie in a pivotal role, bringing depth to the narrative. Directed by Udhai Kumar and Vinoth Sekar, it is produced by Vinoth Sekar and Dinakar Babu. Cinematographer Vishnu K Raja, music composer Deepak Nandhakumar, and editor Sivaraj form the core technical team, enhancing the film's storytelling.

Reception of Lineman

The films has mixed reviews from critics and reviews and it has an IMDb rating of 6.2/10.