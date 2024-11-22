Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025

FAA draft supports increasing SpaceX Starship launches from Starbase, Texas, to 25 annually by 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2024 21:57 IST
SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025

Photo Credit: SpaceX

A draft environmental assessment by the FAA suggests allowing SpaceX to increase Starship launches

Highlights
  • FAA draft suggests raising SpaceX Starship launches from 5 to 25 by 2025
  • Public consultations on the proposal set for January 2024
  • SpaceX aims to expand Starship's role in Moon and Mars missions
Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a draft environmental assessment (EA) proposing an increase in SpaceX's annual Starship launches. The assessment, published on November 20, outlines the possibility of raising the current limit of five launches per year from Starbase in South Texas to 25 by 2025. This draft also includes approvals for 25 landings of the spacecraft's Super Heavy booster and upper-stage vehicle at the same site, utilising the launch tower's "chopstick" catching mechanism.

SpaceX Might Get Approval in 2025

As per a report by Space.com, SpaceX might get FAA approval for launching 25 Starship spacecrafts in 2025. SpaceX's Starship, recognised as the largest and most powerful rocket constructed, is central to the company's vision for human exploration of the Moon and Mars. Measuring 400 feet in height and designed for full reusability, the vehicle has been launched six times to date, all from the Starbase facility. During its most recent flight on November 19, 2024, the mission achieved success, though a communications malfunction necessitated the booster to perform a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico instead of returning to the launch tower.

The FAA's draft, while outlining these expanded operational capabilities, remains in a preliminary phase. Public consultations will take place in January, with four in-person meetings in South Texas on January 7 and January 9, alongside a virtual session on January 13. Feedback from these discussions will shape the final environmental assessment.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, FAA, Space Exploration, Moon Missions, Mars Missions, Spaceflight
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Confirmed to Launch in Indian Market Soon: Specifications Teased
Adobe Develops SlimLM That Can Process Documents Locally on Devices Without Internet Connectivity

Related Stories

SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  2. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  4. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  5. Here's When Samsung Might Roll Out Its One UI 7 Update in 2025
  6. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku and More
  7. Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs
  8. Airtel Users Can Not Access 5G on Latest Redmi A4 5G
  9. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  10. Xiaomi 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. Fastest-Moving Stars in the Galaxy May be Piloted by Aliens, New Study Suggests
  2. Hubble Telescope Finds Unexpectedly Hot Accretion Disk in FU Orionis
  3. NASA New Study Challenges RNA's Role in Life’s Molecular Handedness Mystery
  4. SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025
  5. Upcoming Jaguar EV to Completely Ditch Rear Window, Reveals New Teasers
  6. Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs Ahead of November 27 Launch
  7. Hyundai Creta Electric SUV Launch Date Announced: Everything You Need to Know
  8. OpenAI Planning AI-Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report
  9. Google Must Sell Chrome to Restore Competition in Online Search, DOJ Argues
  10. Realme Note 60x Specifications Revealed via US FCC, EU Certification Websites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »