Maa Behen is soon arriving on the OTT. It introduces reel queen Sushma as Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan as Adarsh Purush Gupta. The makers of this drama are continuing the entertainment with character roll-out. The latest posters highlight more madness in this colony drama. After the reveal of Madhuri Dixit as Rekha ji and Triptii Dimri as Jaya, the spotlight now shifts to Sushma, the queen of reels, as Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan as secretive Gupta ji. The caption of Dharna Durga's posters under Abundantia Entertainment says Choti Behen Bada Dhamaka.

When and Where to Watch

Maa Behen will release on June 4, 2026, on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Dharna is introduced as Sushma, known as the Reels Queen of the whole colony. The poster captures loud and enthusiastic social media obsession vibes. The character seems to be designed for nonstop comedy, drama and a lot of chaos in the dysfunctional neighbourhood. The character of Ravi Kishan highlights and adds another curious instinct to the film. He is an adarsh aadmi, and the tagline about him is, Aapke Saamne Wale Khidki Mein ek Adarsg Aadmi Rehta Hai. Ravi Kishan has been shown in a rugged look with a tank top and a club of wood. Besides being an ideal man, his intense visuals hint that there is a lot hidden in his character that seems like a perfect personality.

Cast and Crew

Suresh Triveni has directed Maa Behen. It has Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dhimri, Ravi Kishan, Dharna Durga, Arunoday Singh and Sahrdul Bhardwaj. Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni are the producers under the banner of Abundantia Entertainment.

Reception

It has become one of the most anticipated entertainment pieces with such a huge and famous cast.