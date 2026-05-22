Google and Samsung showcased their next-generation smart glasses at the Google I/O 2026. Although the two companies plan to release both audio AI glasses as well as display-equipped smart glasses, the first will be released in the market this year. Just days after the showcase, a market intelligence firm has claimed that Google could sell more than two million units of its Android XR-powered smart glasses. If this happens, the Mountain View-based tech giant could also become the second biggest player in the market, right behind Meta.

Google Could Sell Over 2Mn Smart Glasses

According to a Smart Analytics Global (SAG) report, Google could become the second global AI smart glasses player in 2026. The report also predicts that more than two million units globally could be sold, as long as there are no major supply constraints or launch delays. The price tag could also impact the sale numbers, SAG said.

If the report is to be believed, this would be a major win for the Google-Samsung partnership. It took Meta several years to reach this number, after it built enough brand value and the product reached a certain level of maturity. The Menlo Park-based tech giant is also credited as the populariser of AI glasses in global markets, which might positively impact the reception of Google's glasses.

Notably, Google has partnered with New York-based Warby Parker and South Korean Gentle Monster to build the new smart glasses. The market intelligence report claims that the contrasting profiles of the two brands will help the tech giant capture a diverse set of demographics.

Warby Parker is a volume and accessibility player and commands a massive retail footprint across the US and Canada, SAG wrote in the report. In comparison, Gentle Monster is said to be a premium, fashion-forward global eyewear brand that has a presence in Asia and major fashion capitals across Europe. The combination unlocks a strong global exposure for the Google-Samsung partnership, the report stated.

As per the SAG forecast, the global AI smart glasses shipments will grow 85 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2026, surpassing 15 million units globally. Within the category, audio AI smart glasses are said to be the more popular form factor, given that they are lighter, more affordable, and less exposed to privacy and regulatory concerns.