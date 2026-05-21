Madhu Vidhu is a story of a couple who enter into marriage and live the dreams of happiness. But those soon fade away when they feel everyday's pressure while adjusting to each other. The things that began as a good promise quickly turned into a test of endurance. With every day that needed their effort to fill that gap in their growing relationship, they felt more vacant spaces. Both of them become unbreathable for each other. This two-hour and five-minute movie shows that relationships can turn bitter if they are not dealt with in a better way.

When and Where to Watch

Madhu Vidhu is available to see online on the OTT, Sony Liv in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Its original version is in Malayalam. It was released in theatres on April 17, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Madhu Vidhu is a Malayalam-language movie that takes place in Adoor, Kerala. The story is about Amruth Raj, also known as Ammu. He resides in Anilamoodu house, which is his traditional tharavadu, his native home. There are five men in his family, along with his father and grandfather. The house has no woman, and it was said to be cursed. Ammu finds a girl named Sneha and marries her. Before that, he failed in 28 marriage proposals. What started as a sweet romantic tale turns into a matter of endurance eventually.

Cast and Crew

Madhu Vidhu is directed by Vishnu Aravind. Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu have co-written this film. Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker are playing lead roles.

Reception

Madhu Vidhu has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10, and it is an anticipated tale of a couple who can relate to this piece of entertainment.