Google is believed to be developing a new notification feature called Pixel Glow for future Pixel smartphones. Speculations surrounding the feature started appearing last month, but most recently, at the Google I/O 2026 event, Google appeared to have teased the Pixel Glow feature. It is likely to work alongside Gemini. The Pixel Glow feature is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 11 series, which will go official later this year with the Tensor G6. The feature was first discovered in the Android code.

Google May Have Teased Its Upcoming Pixel Glow Feature

During the Google I/O 2026 Keynote, Google seemingly teased the rumoured Pixel Glow feature while demonstrating Gemini Omni. In the video, a model was seen holding what appeared to be a Google Pixel 11 smartphone, and at the end, the area around the phone's camera bar briefly glows. The neon light strip around the camera module appears to function as a notification LED.

This has sparked speculation online, with many suggesting this illuminating rear panel could be an early look at the long-rumoured Pixel Glow feature. However, there are chances that the glowing effect may be used to show AI-generated visuals rather than a hardware feature. The handset shown in the video has a protective case, so it's unclear if Google has used any upcoming Pixel 11 phone in the demo or any existing Pixel 10 series phone.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series in the next 'Made by Google' event, which could happen in August. The new Pixel family is said to ship with a Tensor G6 chipset, which could be manufactured by TSMC using a 2nm process.

The Pixel Glow feature was first spotted in an APK teardown of Android 17 Beta 4. This feature, codenamed “orbit", notifies users with colours about updates when the phone is placed face down. It involves LEDs and would function like a light bar. This feature, inspired by Nothing Phone, may work based on Gemini AI.