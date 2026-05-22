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Google's Pixel Glow Feature for the Google Pixel 11 May Have Accidentally Leaked During Google I/O 2026

Google's rumoured Pixel Glow feature is expected to work alongside Gemini.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2026 17:24 IST
Google's Pixel Glow Feature for the Google Pixel 11 May Have Accidentally Leaked During Google I/O 2026

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google via YouTube

Google's Pixel 11 family is said to ship with a Tensor G6 chipset

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Highlights
  • Google seemingly teased the rumoured Pixel Glow feature
  • Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series in August
  • Pixel Glow feature was first spotted in an APK teardown of Android 17
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Google is believed to be developing a new notification feature called Pixel Glow for future Pixel smartphones. Speculations surrounding the feature started appearing last month, but most recently, at the Google I/O 2026 event, Google appeared to have teased the Pixel Glow feature. It is likely to work alongside Gemini. The Pixel Glow feature is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 11 series, which will go official later this year with the Tensor G6. The feature was first discovered in the Android code.

Google May Have Teased Its Upcoming Pixel Glow Feature

During the Google I/O 2026 Keynote, Google seemingly teased the rumoured Pixel Glow feature while demonstrating Gemini Omni. In the video, a model was seen holding what appeared to be a Google Pixel 11 smartphone, and at the end, the area around the phone's camera bar briefly glows. The neon light strip around the camera module appears to function as a notification LED.

This has sparked speculation online, with many suggesting this illuminating rear panel could be an early look at the long-rumoured Pixel Glow feature. However, there are chances that the glowing effect may be used to show AI-generated visuals rather than a hardware feature. The handset shown in the video has a protective case, so it's unclear if Google has used any upcoming Pixel 11 phone in the demo or any existing Pixel 10 series phone.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series in the next 'Made by Google' event, which could happen in August. The new Pixel family is said to ship with a Tensor G6 chipset, which could be manufactured by TSMC using a 2nm process.

The Pixel Glow feature was first spotted in an APK teardown of Android 17 Beta 4. This feature, codenamed “orbit", notifies users with colours about updates when the phone is placed face down.  It involves LEDs and would function like a light bar. This feature, inspired by Nothing Phone, may work based on Gemini AI.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
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  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
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Further reading: Google IO 2026, Google, Google IO, Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 10
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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