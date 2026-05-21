LOL: Last One Laughing Germany Season 7 Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online

Directed by Ladislaus Kiraly, one of the most popular German TV reality shows, LOL: Last One Laughing Germany is back with its seventh season. This reality show features seasoned comedy veterans who will battle against each other, in the presence of over 40 cameras, only to resist their smiles and win the show. This season, the plot will remain intact and begin with ultimate twists and challenges. The sequences are highly entertaining and keep the audience glued to their seats until the end.

When and Where to Watch LOL: Last One Laughing Germany Season 7

This show is currently available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of LOL: Last One Laughing Germany Season 7

Hosted by Michael Bully Herbig, this season will follow ten seasoned comedy veterans, who will be made to enter a locked set, which will be equipped with over 40 cameras and laugh traps. The plot will further explore twists that begin right before the buzzer. The contestants must survive the trap, and those who visibly laugh or even attain a smirk will be directly eliminated. This season, the challenges are intense, and so are the twists and turns.

Cast and Crew of LOL: Last One Laughing Germany Season 7

This is the seventh season of the show, where Ladilaus Kiraly has continued with the direction. The prominent features of the series include Michael Bully Herbig as host, while Max Giermann, Teddy Teclebrhan, Marina Hill, Carolin Kebekus, and others will star as contestants. The producers of the show include Anna Knieper and Otto Steiner.

Reception of LOL: Last One Laughing Germany Season 7

The show has recently marked its presence on the OTT platform. The overall IMDb rating of the show stands at 7.5/10.