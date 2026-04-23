Alpha: Men Love Vengeance is a story of a fiery, young and determined man. He has a father who is an honest Police Inspector and also the role model of Arjun. Shakti wants his son to become an IPS officer. The movie takes the viewers to a very different world. Arjun dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and is finding ways to get funds for his vision. It is a story of ambitions, dreams and family expectations which takes a different turn.

When and Where to Watch

Alpha: Men Love Vengeance is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. Paid subscribers can watch it.

Trailer and Plot

Arjun is an ambitious son who aspires to be an entrepreneur and is struggling to find the funds, yet he is putting a lot of effort into it. On the other hand, his father wants him to become an IPS Officer. When he was going through all this he met Akanksha and it turned into a romantic tale. At the same time, there is a girl named Anuradha who is an assistant Sub-inspector where his father works and she develops feelings for him. When Arjun is stuck in the challenges of his life, his father gets immersed in a perilous battle. The story further takes a different turn and it is very intriguing.

Cast and Crew

The director of the movie is Vijay Naagendra. Alpha: Men Love Vengeance has been written by Masthi. It stars Hemanth Kumar, Balu Naendra and Gopika Suresh.

Reception

Alpha: Men Love Vengeance has an IMDb rating of 9.5 out of 10. The movie was a great success and was loved by the viewers and critics in a mixed manner.