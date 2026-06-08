The Vivo V70 Lite 5G has been silently launched in the UAE. The handset is the fourth member of the V70 lineup, which already comprises the Vivo V70, V70 Elite, and V70 FE. The latest smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen and has a 50-megapixel Sony primary camera. The Vivo V70 Elite 5G runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo V70 Lite 5G Price, Availability

The Vivo V70 Lite 5G price in the UAE starts at AED 1,099 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. It is also offered in a 256GB storage variant, priced at AED 1,299 (roughly Rs. 33,700).

The handset is available in Black and Gold colour options, and is currently available for purchase through the Vivo UAE website.

Vivo V70 Lite 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Vivo V70 Lite 5G runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (2,392 x 1,080 pixels) Q10 Plus AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and a pixel density of 387ppi.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 12GB.

For optics, the Vivo V70 Lite 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass. It has an IP65 dust and splash resistance rating.

The Vivo V70 Lite 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. The handset measures 163.77 × 76.28 × 7.59 mm and tips the scales at 194g.

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