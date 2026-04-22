Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus, is said to have already begun reshaping parts of the company's operations with a particular emphasis on AI. Ternus' formal transition into the Cupertino-based tech giant's top role was recently confirmed and is set to take place in September. However, a report suggests that Apple's current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering is already focusing on integrating AI more deeply into the company's internal operations.

Reworking Apple's Operations Around AI

According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the newly announced Apple CEO has already started overhauling Apple's hardware engineering organisation by introducing a new AI-driven platform. This system is said to aim to accelerate product development cycles and improve device quality. Gurman indicates this signals a shift in how Apple builds and refines its hardware.

The report notes that Ternus has told employees he intends to embed AI more deeply across Apple's internal workflows as the company endeavours to catch up to rivals in the AI space. The changes reportedly reflect urgency and an execution-focused strategy.

Ternus, who currently leads Apple's hardware division, is widely known for his execution-driven approach. The report notes that the executive is described as more willing to make clear, centralised decisions, in contrast to current Apple CEO Tim Cook's consensus-oriented leadership style.

John Ternus has been with Apple for over two decades, joining the company's product design team in 2001. He has overseen engineering work on products including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The report highlights that Apple is currently working on multiple new product categories powered by AI. These include smart home devices like a smart display with facial recognition, a tabletop iPad-like device with a robotic arm, and a privacy-focused security camera. It is also said to be exploring new product lines such as smart glasses and a pendant-style AI device, which would leverage contextual AI and computer vision.

Ternus could reportedly help on this front, as he was chosen in part for his ability to redefine Apple's product roadmap and lead it into the AI era. However, fixing the tech giant's AI execution is likely to be one of his “biggest challenges” in his role as Apple CEO.

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