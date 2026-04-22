Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus Already Driving AI Overhaul Ahead of Leadership Transition: Report

Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus Already Driving AI Overhaul Ahead of Leadership Transition: Report

Fixing Apple's AI execution is likely to be one of the “biggest challenges” in John Ternus' role as Apple CEO.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 April 2026 09:01 IST
Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus Already Driving AI Overhaul Ahead of Leadership Transition: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

John Ternus has been with Apple for over two decades, joining the product design team in 2001

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ternus will formally transition to Apple's top role on September 1
  • Incoming CEO is said to have an execution-driven approach
  • Apple is reportedly exploring several new product lines
Advertisement

Apple's incoming CEO, John Ternus, is said to have already begun reshaping parts of the company's operations with a particular emphasis on AI. Ternus' formal transition into the Cupertino-based tech giant's top role was recently confirmed and is set to take place in September. However, a report suggests that Apple's current Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering is already focusing on integrating AI more deeply into the company's internal operations.

Reworking Apple's Operations Around AI

According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, the newly announced Apple CEO has already started overhauling Apple's hardware engineering organisation by introducing a new AI-driven platform. This system is said to aim to accelerate product development cycles and improve device quality. Gurman indicates this signals a shift in how Apple builds and refines its hardware.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

The report notes that Ternus has told employees he intends to embed AI more deeply across Apple's internal workflows as the company endeavours to catch up to rivals in the AI space. The changes reportedly reflect urgency and an execution-focused strategy.

Ternus, who currently leads Apple's hardware division, is widely known for his execution-driven approach. The report notes that the executive is described as more willing to make clear, centralised decisions, in contrast to current Apple CEO Tim Cook's consensus-oriented leadership style.

John Ternus has been with Apple for over two decades, joining the company's product design team in 2001. He has overseen engineering work on products including iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The report highlights that Apple is currently working on multiple new product categories powered by AI. These include smart home devices like a smart display with facial recognition, a tabletop iPad-like device with a robotic arm, and a privacy-focused security camera. It is also said to be exploring new product lines such as smart glasses and a pendant-style AI device, which would leverage contextual AI and computer vision.

Ternus could reportedly help on this front, as he was chosen in part for his ability to redefine Apple's product roadmap and lead it into the AI era. However, fixing the tech giant's AI execution is likely to be one of his “biggest challenges” in his role as Apple CEO.

a

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple CEO, John Ternus, Tim Cook, Apple intelligence, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Enco Clip 2 With Open-Ear Design, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched Alongside Oppo Watch X3 Mini

Related Stories

Incoming Apple CEO John Ternus Already Driving AI Overhaul Ahead of Leadership Transition: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Arrives With a 6,500mAh Battery at This Price in India
  2. Vivo X300 FE Roundup: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. MeitY Proposes Stricter AI Content Labelling on Online Platforms
  4. GeForce Now Review:Â  Is Nvidia's High-End Cloud Gaming Service For You?
  5. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Apple May Equip Future iPhone Models With This High-End Telephoto Camera
  7. Oppo F33 Pro 5G Review: The Best Looking Phone Under Rs. 40,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 27, macOS 27 and iPadOS 27 Updates Will Introduce Stricter Network Security Settings
  2. OpenAI Unveils ChatGPT Images 2.0 With Improved Image Generation, Reasoning Capabilities
  3. Pixel Users Report Severe Battery Drain After Latest Update; Google Working on Resolving Issue
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. MeitY Adds Stricter AI-Generated Content Disclosure Rule, Extends IT Rules Feedback Deadline
  6. Cryptocurrency Prices Rise as Accumulation Strengthens Market Sentiment; Bitcoin Nears $78,100
  7. Tesla Model Y L Premium Launched in India With 3-Row Seating, Up to 681km WLTP Range: Price, Features
  8. Capcom Says Its New IP Pragmata Surpassed 1 Million Copies Sold in Just Two Days of Launch
  9. Sony 1000X The Collexion Reportedly Listed on Regional Websites, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Apple Working on 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera for Future iPhone Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »