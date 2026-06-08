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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is a romantic comedy starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. Directed by Prasshant Jha, the film follows a couple navigating love, marriage, and family chaos through a series of humorous misunderstandings, emotional moments, and entertaining twists.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 June 2026 08:04 IST
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com

Photo Credit: Prime video

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has landed on the OTT Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr lead the fresh rom-com
  • A wedding journey packed with laughter, chaos, and emotions
  • Family interference creates hilarious twists in the love story
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has arrived on the OTT platform. It is a Hindi romantic comedy movie bringing back love again with a wedding fiesta. It has been directed by Prasshant Jha. Every scene of the movie is filled with romance and humour with a little emotional drama. The audience had been waiting for it to land on the OTT! It was released in theatres on April 24, 2026. The movie shares modern love-related events with the audience. It is about how they fulfil their families' expectations without compromising on their ambitions. There are entertaining twists in the story.

When and Where to Watch

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has landed on the OTT Prime Video. The subscribers can watch it online for rent.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 shares a lively romance between the couple who believe they have found their soulmates. They have a smooth bond at the start but eventually things become entangled when their families get involved. There is a man named Sunny and a girl named Ginny. Sunny is a cheerful and ambitious man whereas Ginny is an independent woman who has aspiring dreams. Both of them find it difficult to match and get caught between love and responsibilities. It's interesting to know how they balance everything.

Cast and Crew

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles. It has been directed by Prasshant Jha. Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal have produced it. The script was written by the director of the movie. Soundrya Productions and Zee Studios are the banners of production.

Reception

Though it has a low rating on IMDb which is 4.2 it has been liked by many people for a relatable story.

Comments

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Further reading: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Rom-Com
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