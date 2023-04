Poster of Upcoming Film Bazooka Starring Mammootty Revealed

Mammootty is all set to enthrall the audience with his new avatar in a new film titled 'Bazooka'. Deeno Dennis has come on board to direct the 'Bazooka', which also stars Gayathri Iyer. The makers also unveiled the first look of Mammootty from the film. Dressed in a black suit, Mammootty stands facing his back to the audience, surrounded by men with their guns pointed at him. "Presenting the Title Look Poster of #Bazooka Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis, Produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama", Mammootty wrote on Twitter.

Excited about the project, Mammootty further said, "I am really happy to be working with Deeno on this very exciting story. It is always invigorating to work with young professionals who see cinema and the world with fresh eyes, are willing to take risks and want to tell stories that have never been told before. I am sure that this film will be a milestone for all of us and will thrill the audience as well." The film is being made by Yoodlee Films.

Says Siddharth Anand, Vice President -of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, "'Bazooka' is a very special project because it stars a legend like Mammooty sir in a never before avatar that will take his fans by absolute surprise. Since the time we first started out in 2015, our goal has been to break new ground in the way stories are told and in this journey, synergizing with regional makers and in particular, with the Malayalam film industry has been an extremely rewarding experience."

The release date for Bazooka has not been disclosed yet. Veteran actor Mammootty, who is 71 years old, has been active in the Malayalam film industry since the 1980s, and is among the most well-regarded celebrities in Kerala and across South India. The actor was last seen in Christopher which released in February 2023, where he plays a maverick vigilante cop.

