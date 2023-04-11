Technology News

Poster of Upcoming Film Bazooka Starring Mammootty Revealed

The release date for Bazooka has not yet been disclosed.

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 11 April 2023 12:46 IST
Poster of Upcoming Film Bazooka Starring Mammootty Revealed

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @mammukka

Veteran actor Mammootty is 71 years old and is popular in Kerala and across South India

Highlights
  • The film also stars Gayathri Iyer
  • 'I am really happy to be working with Deeno,' Mammootty said
  • e actor was last seen in Christopher, that released in Februaey 2023

Mammootty is all set to enthrall the audience with his new avatar in a new film titled 'Bazooka'. Deeno Dennis has come on board to direct the 'Bazooka', which also stars Gayathri Iyer. The makers also unveiled the first look of Mammootty from the film. Dressed in a black suit, Mammootty stands facing his back to the audience, surrounded by men with their guns pointed at him. "Presenting the Title Look Poster of #Bazooka Written and Directed by Deeno Dennis, Produced by Theatre of Dreams & Saregama", Mammootty wrote on Twitter.

Excited about the project, Mammootty further said, "I am really happy to be working with Deeno on this very exciting story. It is always invigorating to work with young professionals who see cinema and the world with fresh eyes, are willing to take risks and want to tell stories that have never been told before. I am sure that this film will be a milestone for all of us and will thrill the audience as well." The film is being made by Yoodlee Films.

Says Siddharth Anand, Vice President -of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, "'Bazooka' is a very special project because it stars a legend like Mammooty sir in a never before avatar that will take his fans by absolute surprise. Since the time we first started out in 2015, our goal has been to break new ground in the way stories are told and in this journey, synergizing with regional makers and in particular, with the Malayalam film industry has been an extremely rewarding experience."

The release date for Bazooka has not been disclosed yet. Veteran actor Mammootty, who is 71 years old, has been active in the Malayalam film industry since the 1980s, and is among the most well-regarded celebrities in Kerala and across South India. The actor was last seen in Christopher which released in February 2023, where he plays a maverick vigilante cop.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Christopher

Christopher

  • Release Date 9 February 2023
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mammootty, Amala Paul, Sneha, Dileesh Pothan, R. Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique, Remya Suresh, Vinay Rai, Jinu Joseph, Kalesh Kalakkodu, Nitin Thomas
  • Director
    B. Unnikrishnan
  • Producer
    Aroma Mohan
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mammootty, Bazooka, Yoodlee Films, Deeno Dennis
Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Said to Seek Allocation of Entire 6 GHz Band Spectrum for 5G, 6G Services
Poster of Upcoming Film Bazooka Starring Mammootty Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India At This Price: See Details
  2. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  4. Coming Soon: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, Apple Saket in Delhi on 20th
  5. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  7. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  8. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review
  9. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  10. Fastrack Limitless FS1 Debuts in India With Up to 10 Days of Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Persona 3 Remake and Jet Set Radio Reboot Footage Reportedly Leaked Online
  2. Poster of Upcoming Film Bazooka Starring Mammootty Revealed
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Get a 3.8-Inch Cover Display, Production Said to Begin in June
  4. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Said to Seek Allocation of Entire 6 GHz Band Spectrum for 5G, 6G Services
  5. Vivo T2 5G, Vivo T2x 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Others to Sue Twitter Over Legal Bills
  7. UIDAI Partners With IIT Bombay to Develop Touchless Biometric Capture System
  8. BTC Crosses $30,000 Mark, ETH Joins Most Altcoins in Reeling in Hefty Profits
  9. Stranger Things Animated Series Greenlit at Netflix
  10. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now, Film Releases April 21 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.