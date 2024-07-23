Technology News
English Edition
Amazon Prime Video Revamped With Streamlined Navigation Bar, AI-Based Recommendations

The new navigation bar on Amazon Prime Video includes the following categories: Home, Movies, TV Shows, Sports and Live TV.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 July 2024 19:30 IST
Amazon Prime Video Revamped With Streamlined Navigation Bar, AI-Based Recommendations

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Video is using LLMs to simplify the synopses for TV shows and movies

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Video gets an entirely new interface
  • The redesign starts at the top
  • Prime Video is simplifying the synopses for TV shows and movies
Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a redesigned interface globally aiming to simplify the streaming experience. The streaming giant says that the new interface will make it easier for customers to find movies, TV shows, live sports, and linear TV, manage and sign up for add-on subscriptions, and navigate across the platform. The update brings a new navigation bar that lets users navigate by content type. Also, viewers can now browse, sign up and manage active add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar. Further, there are generative AI improvements to personalisation features and the redesign includes updated synopses for movies and shows.

Amazon Prime Video Interface Revamped

In a blog post, Amazon announced the global update of its user interface. The UI overhaul will begin to roll out globally on Tuesday and will become available to all customers in the coming weeks. “With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favourites, as well as sign-up to or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login," said Kam Keshmiri, Vice President of Design, Prime Video  

The update brings a streamlined navigation bar with general categories — Home, Movies, TV Shows, Sports and Live TV. This new navigation bar includes a dedicated tab for active Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions. In India, users can explore over 20 add-on subscriptions by selecting Subscriptions.

The Prime destination in the navigation bar will allow users to browse movies and shows available at no additional cost with a Prime membership. Meanwhile, Prime Video has added a new “hero rotator” below the navigation bar to highlight content available with a subscription or rent.

AI Features on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's streaming service has also added personalised AI-generated recommendations on the platform. This feature is enabled using the company's Bedrock AI model and offers content tips based on the watch history and preferences of users. Users can also browse content by taste and other categories such as “Top 10 in India”. Prime and add-on subscription logos will now displayed on the hero and title cards of a movie or TV show.

Additionally, Prime Video is using Large Language Models (LLMs) to simplify the synopses for TV shows and movies that offer a glance at the title description. Furthermore, Amazon says the fresh interface has new animations, easy transitions and zoom effects for enhancing the streaming experience.

On living room devices, video content will play on the hero rotator as users browse around. On the “Live TV” destination, recommended stations will automatically start playing until users transition into full-screen playback, or exit to browse other stations.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
