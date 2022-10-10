Star Trek: Discovery season 5 trailer is here. Paramount+ unveiled the first look for its upcoming fifth chapter in the Sonequa Martin-Green-led space odyssey, as part of its New York Comic-Con 2022 panel. Season 5, which is currently filming in Toronto, Canada, will continue to explore the 32nd century, as we follow Captain Michael Burnham's crew in an action-packed adventure. The 10-episode series began filming in June, following Star Trek: Discovery's trend of shortening its episode count, and is expected to premiere in early 2023, on Paramount+ in the US.

The trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 5 begins with a voiceover from Doctor Kovich (David Cronenberg), kickstarting an intergalactic treasure hunt for our leading crew. “The greatest treasure in the known galaxy is out there. What are you waiting for?” he asks an injured Capt. Burnham (Martin-Green), who instantly rises to the occasion. Recalling the very first image, released on Star Trek Day last month, the Discovery season 5 trailer shows our lead zipping along the desert plains in the midst of a sandstorm. The destination is never revealed, though it seems to be at a crash site, in the middle of a rainforest.

What follows next, is a thrill ride, as our heroes navigate the innards of a ship, solve puzzles, and take down mercenaries in the dystopian bazaars. The Star Trek: Discovery season 5 trailer is fashioned like adverts from the franchise, where it's just characters looking into the distance, with varied expressions. There are a ton of explosions, a cryptic puzzle piece, and it seems to expand upon the interspecies romance between the Kelpian Saru (Doug Jones) and Vulcan T'Rina (Tara Rosling). The official logline for the show notes that the crew is on the hunt for an “ancient power, whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries.” However, our crew isn't the only one desperate to claim it, as dangerous foes appear to be prowling in the vicinity.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 also sees returning Starfleet officers: Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber, Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal, David Ajala as the courier Cleveland "Book" Booker. Callum Keith Rennie — best known for The Umbrella Academy — can also be seen in the Discovery season 5 trailer, decked out in the blue uniform. Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) also joins the lineup as Moll, gunning down civilians in the local bazaar.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is currently in production, and is slated to release in early 2023, on Paramount+. The streaming service is set to launch in 2023 in India. While Discovery was previously available on Netflix in India, it was pulled from the service ahead of season 4.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.