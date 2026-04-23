Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is a Malayalam movie that falls under the comedy genre, directed by J. Sarath Chandran Nair. The story of Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is set in a rural Kerala village and it follows a group of unemployed people and includes the funny events unfolding in their lives and this makes the story quite engaging. The movie was released in theatres on December 12, 2025, the release date was planned in 2021. Let's read the cast and crew, trailer and plot, and more about this movie.

When and Where to Watch

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is now running on Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal's story is of a village Ambalamukku and it took place around Pappu, who is an unemployed person and got burdened with the academic logjam and a reputation to be questioned. When he starts to gain the attention of the young woman he likes, he gets caught in between the gossip and family expectations with many mishappenings. His life becomes more chaotic and it is interesting to know what he does.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Gokul Suresh as the lead actor and alongside him are Ganapathi, Lal, Major Ravi, Shaheen Siddique, and Dharmajan Bolgatty. The movie got its direction from Jayaram Kailas. It has been produced by J. Sarath Chandran Nair under Chand Creations.

Reception

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal has an IMDb rating of 5.8/10. It is a life experience about a man who has been portrayed beautifully.