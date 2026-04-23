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Ambalamukkile Visheshangal Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Malayalam Comedy Movie Online?

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is a Malayalam comedy drama set in a rural village, showcasing the life of an unemployed man caught in love and social expectations. Starring Gokul Suresh, the film blends humour with relatable moments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2026 15:36 IST
Ambalamukkile Visheshangal Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Malayalam Comedy Movie Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is now running on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Malayalam comedy set in a rural Kerala village
  • Stars Gokul Suresh in the lead role
  • Focuses on unemployed youth and humorous life situations
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Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is a Malayalam movie that falls under the comedy genre, directed by J. Sarath Chandran Nair. The story of Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is set in a rural Kerala village and it follows a group of unemployed people and includes the funny events unfolding in their lives and this makes the story quite engaging. The movie was released in theatres on December 12, 2025, the release date was planned in 2021. Let's read the cast and crew, trailer and plot, and more about this movie.

When and Where to Watch

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal is now running on Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal's story is of a village Ambalamukku and it took place around Pappu, who is an unemployed person and got burdened with the academic logjam and a reputation to be questioned. When he starts to gain the attention of the young woman he likes, he gets caught in between the gossip and family expectations with many mishappenings. His life becomes more chaotic and it is interesting to know what he does.

Cast and Crew

The movie has Gokul Suresh as the lead actor and alongside him are Ganapathi, Lal, Major Ravi, Shaheen Siddique, and Dharmajan Bolgatty. The movie got its direction from Jayaram Kailas. It has been produced by J. Sarath Chandran Nair under Chand Creations.

Reception

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal has an IMDb rating of 5.8/10. It is a life experience about a man who has been portrayed beautifully.

 

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Further reading: Ambalamukkile Visheshangal, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Ambalamukkile Visheshangal Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About this Malayalam Comedy Movie Online?
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