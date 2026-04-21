Greenland 2 Migration is an action and thriller genre-based movie. It is now set to arrive on the OTT. It continues the story of the Garrity family. They leave the bunker to trek through the ruined Europe and search for a home. This starts after the comet strikes and they cross a frozen world reaching a refuge there. There are three members in the family including Gerard Butler, and Morena Baccarin. Let's walk through the cast and crew, trailer and plot and reception of Greenland 2 Migration.

When and Where to Watch

Greenland 2 Migration is available to watch on Lionsgate Play and also on Amazon Prime Video for rent from April 24, 2026. It was released on January 27, 2026, before that to other platforms.

Trailer and Plot

Greenland 2 Migration is an American movie and a sequel to the previous movie Greenland which came out in 2020 starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin also featuring in this movie. Garrity's family goes through disaster residing in the underground bunker near a Base in Greenland. Allison is a leader, and John is a scout and engineer who maintains the community. Nathan is their teenage son who wants to be a scout further. The bunker collapses which forces them into an emergency evacuation. Many survivors were killed due to the tsunami, and the facility was destroyed

Cast and Crew

Greenland 2 Migration has Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffin Davis in important roles. The movie is directed by Ric Waugh. It has been written by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune.

Reception

Greenland 2 Migration has been a great hit with making $8.4 million in the first week. It has an IMDb rating of 5.2.